IDF Chief Halevi: Closing in on Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

IDF Chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Tuesday hinted that the IDF is closing in on Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar as it has penetrated the heart of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

He said that the IDF has encircled southern Gaza and Khan Younis, where multiple top officials have said Sinwar is hiding, though there is still no precise timeline for capturing or killing him.

Halevi stated, "We are attacking the center of gravity" of Hamas and that "we are asked frequently about the destruction in Gaza - Hamas is the address. [Yahya] Sinwar is the address."

Hamas abused civilian locations for terrorism

Further, the IDF chief said that Hamas has systematically abused civilian locations for terrorism, and yet the IDF is still trying hard to mitigate any harm to civilians. IDF SOLDIERS drive in a tank near Israel’s border with Gaza this week. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

In addition, he said, "Whoever thinks that the IDF would not know how to renew the war, was mistaken, and Hamas is feeling that a lot.

The IDF chief flagged that a large number of senior Hamas officials have been killed just in recent days, on top of the dozen or so Hamas battalion commanders who have been killed during the two months of the war.

Also, Halevi said that Hezbollah is trying to hide how badly the IDF attacks on it have damaged its forces.