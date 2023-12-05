Hamas commanders killed by IDF hiding in tunnels

In a special report, the IDF and the Shin Bet on Tuesday revealed the targeting of senior Hamas members from the Northern Gaza Brigade and the Gaza City Brigade from within the tunnels, with most of these leaders being eliminated during combat.

The Northern Gaza Strip Brigade is the second largest in the Hamas terrorist organization. In the attack on the tunnel where the terrorist organization's commanders were hiding, under civilian homes and near the Indonesian Hospital, IDF forces, guided by the Shin Bet and Military intelligence, eliminated the brigade commander, Ahmed Ehandor, the deputy brigade commander, Al Rajab, and other senior members including the commander of the support battalion, the head of the electronic warfare unit, and the surveillance officer in the Northern Gaza Strip.

Ehandor was a member of the military wing's executive council. He was responsible for directing and managing all of Hamas' terrorist activities in northern Gaza.

More terrorists eliminated

Simultaneously with the elimination of the commanders in the northern Gaza Brigade, the commander of the Beit Lehia battalion, the commander of the Jabalia Center battalion, and terrorists only in this brigade were also eliminated. (credit: Atia Mohammed / Official site)

Due to the impact on the command and infrastructure, the operational capabilities of the Northern Gaza Brigade were significantly damaged.

The Gaza City Brigade is the largest is the Hamas terrorist organization. In Gaza City, there are numerous military bases, as well as manufacturing sites and weapon storage facilities amidst the civilian population.

Gaza City is a prime example of Hamas' use of the civilian population as human shields. IDF forces, guided by the Shin Bet and military intelligence, eliminated four battalion commanders in the Gaza Brigade, including the commanders of the Sabra, Shati, Daraj Tafah, and Shuja'iya battalions.

The Sabra Battalion was significantly damaged, and besides the battalion commander, other commanders in the central command chain were eliminated, and the battalion's infrastructure and headquarters were rendered inoperable.

In the Shati Battalion sector, IDF forces took control of key strongholds. This battalion was responsible for central Hamas command posts, including Shifa Hospital command, whose underground infrastructure was thwarted.

In addition, the brigade's anti-tank head, head of air information, and the naval formation officer were eliminated.