Hezbollah excludes Palestinians in list of casualties from IDF strikes

The Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah announced two more casualties from recent Israel Air Force attacks, bringing the total death toll to 100 since the start of Operation Swords of Iron.

However, the terrorist group excludes 20 Palestinian terrorist casualties, even though they operated under the group's direct protection in the ongoing campaign.

Are Hezbollah's casualty figures accurate?

Unlike the Second Lebanon War, where Hezbollah kept casualty figures ambiguous and significantly lower, the IDF estimates that the current war's numbers are relatively accurate. By swiftly disseminating images of dead terrorists, Hezbollah aims to demonstrate that it also bears a price while engaging the IDF.

However, if the situation escalates further, and the Lebanese front becomes the focal point of Israel's ongoing war, Hezbollah will likely revert to its policy of misinformation and deceit regarding casualties.

Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge that the numbers of casualties remains relatively low.