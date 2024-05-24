Defense Ministry-commissioned team draws up report on increasing haredi draft

Statistics have shown that only 13 percent of ultra-Orthodox youth of conscription age neither study nor work, 39 percent only work, and 19 study and work. Finally, only 29 percent meet the requirements of Torah study. This is according to a report by a team commissioned by the Defense Ministry to examine the integration of ultra-Orthodox youth into the IDF.

The team was appointed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and headed by former commander of the Israel Air Force, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eliezer Shkedi, with the goal of examining the possibility of integrating and raising the number of ultra-Orthodox recruits to the IDF.

The Israel-Hamas war led to an increase of ultra-Orthodox drafting to the IDF. A significant jump in the number of recruits was registered in the last recruitment cycle in May, where 250 ultra-Orthodox enlisted as combat soldiers in the Paratrooper, Givati, and Netzah Yehuda infantry brigades, and for the first time, in the Border Police (Magav).

Another hundred enlisted as combat support soldiers. Following the ongoing war in Gaza and tensions along the northern border, and in light of additional security challenges such as the West Bank, the Iranian threat, the Syrian front, and distant fronts in Iraq and Yemen, the IDF needs a massive increase in manpower in the IDF.

The team, led by Maj.-Gen. Shkedi, compiled a report with 15 sections to be implemented to increase the number of recruits. "We got the impression that there is a desire among the ultra-Orthodox to contribute. There is a profound change in attitude. There is tremendous potential to advance the issue of recruiting the ultra-Orthodox population to enlist in various recruitment routes for the IDF," said Shkedi. An Ultra Orthodox man walks past a group of Israeli soldiers in the Old City of Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, on September 14, 2015. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Among the sections that promote the scope of recruitment is the opening of all systems in the IDF for the benefit of recruiting ultra-Orthodox in all branches and units. "Our motto must be 'We want you, we need you, and we respect you,'" Shkedi stated. He further elaborated, "We decided on a maximum number of positions for all ages. We do not want to send the ultra-Orthodox recruits straight to the military rabbinate. We need to create an open grade. And we will do everything to not change their lifestyle."

Report offers solutions and adjustments for ultra-Orthodox enlistment

One of the sections in the report deals with the fact that action must be taken to make military service accessible to ultra-Orthodox youth, among other things, by opening short-term preparatory programs of between two weeks and a month. Two such preparatory schools have already been opened with the Jewish Agency and there is a plan to open dozens of similar preparatory programs.

It was also decided to change the screening at the recruiting office and adjust it for the ultra-Orthodox, such as adjusting the aptitude and other tests that many in this group are not technologically sufficient to conduct. Another aspect is to ensure that these aptitude and placement tests are not administered by female soldiers, as well as making various adjustments on bases.

Another section deals with the construction of service tracks for combat support, with an emphasis on units such as Intelligence, Air Force, and the Navy. It was also decided to make information accessible on the internet to learn about all the tracks that stand before them in the IDF. At the same time, there was a recommendation to establish a special directorate in the Defense Ministry for the issue of encouraging the recruitment of the ultra-Orthodox population into the IDF, as well as appointing a special adviser to the IDF Chief of Staff for ultra-Orthodox affairs, similar to the adviser for women and gender affairs.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in response to the report, stated, "Thank you to Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Shkedi, for important and groundbreaking action on expanding the ranks of the IDF and strengthening Israel's security. Together with the dedicated team and in cooperation with the Chief of Staff and the Director General of the Defense Ministry, we brought good news to the people of Israel and in particular to members of the ultra-Orthodox sector - the possibility to enlist in any unit in the IDF and preserve their way of life.”

"Already in December 2023, the team began its work, in order to bring about a significant recruitment of ultra-Orthodox, starting with the upcoming recruitment cycles. This is good news for the Israeli public - the security establishment will continue to support any effort that will lead to the expansion of its ranks. In the days when the IDF is fighting in seven arenas, near and far, in order to maintain Israel's security and deal with its needs, we must make sure that everyone who is needed can join, this is a real operational need and a necessary and vital action."

"Thanks to the team members for purposeful and efficient work, I am confident that the thousands of ultra-Orthodox who seek to serve in the IDF will receive adequate treatment in accordance with their lifestyles and will be able to contribute their part to the security of the country. The entire security system and the IDF in particular will study the report and its recommendations in depth, and will shortly formulate a comprehensive work plan to implement the conclusions," Gallant's statement concluded.