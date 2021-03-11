Deri: Shas won’t support prime ministerial rotation deal

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri vowed on Thursday not to support any rotation deal following the upcoming election, but warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would desert the ultra-Orthodox parties if they were not strong enough.

Speaking to a small number of party activists at an events hall and via video conference, Deri also denounced recent decisions by the High Court of Justice on matters of religion and state, and said that the choice at the elections was between a right-wing, ultra-Orthodox government and turning Israel into a state similar to non-Jewish countries.

Deri’s comments followed a sharp exchange of words between himself and chairman of the United Torah Judaism party Moshe Gafni who recently accused Shas of being a racist party, following comments by a Shas MK that UTJ is racist.

“It is clear today that there are two options for the day after the elections for who will form a government,” said Deri on Thursday evening.

“Either it is Netanyahu with the ultra-Orthodox, a Jewish government, a government that protects the Jewishness of the state, protects Shabbat, protects tradition, protects the Torah world and Jewish education and conversion in accordance with Jewish law, or it is Yair Lapid.

“It’s either Netanyahu or Lapid,” continued Deri, observing that while the Yesh Atid leader had ceased attacks against the ultra-Orthodox parties he still held positions unacceptable to the ultra-Orthodox community.

The Shas leader noted that according to the polls the likelihood of any political bloc obtaining a workable majority again appears slim, nevertheless Shas would not support a prime ministerial rotation deal to form a new government.

“I promise, in light of the experience of the last year, there won’t be rotation or mutation. We’re done with this thing,” quipped Deri.

“Netanyahu can serve for four full years as prime minister,” he continued but warned of the premier’s political loyalty.

“If Shas will not be strong, forget about personal friendship; politics is cruel. If Shas won’t be strong enough a government will be formed without Shas and there won’t be a Jewish state here which protects tradition.”

Earlier on Thursday, Deri strongly criticized Gafni for his comment that Shas was racist, saying that the latter was worried about losing votes to the Religious Zionist Party, which has electoral appeal to parts of the ultra-Orthodox community, and that the UTJ leader “wants to take votes from the Sephardim.”

According to a report on the Walla news website on Wednesday, Gafni fumed at Shas MK Moshe Arbel who, in an interview last week, criticized Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox schools associated with UTJ for rejecting Sephardi girls, and said that racism was present throughout ultra-Orthodox society.

Gafni noted that Arbel also said he would not boycott Labor electoral candidate and Reform leader Gilad Kariv if Kariv is elected to the Knesset.

“Instead of dealing with the Reform and the problems they are causing, he says that the ultra-Orthodox are racists when he himself is in a racist party. There is no one there who is Ashkenazi, everyone there is Sephardi,” exclaimed Gafni at an internal UTJ conference last week.

Arbel said in response that “it is saddening that instead of halting the erosion of voters from UTJ and getting back the tens of thousands of voters from the Jerusalem Faction [a breakaway Ashkenazi, non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox grouping] Gafni has chosen to attack the most stable movement in the political system, the Shas movement.”