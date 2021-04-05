Draft of Netanyahu's post discussion speech reported on by Israeli media

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will give a speech at the end of the first discussion of his trial, Walla reported.Walla further reported that they had received a draft of Netanyahu's speech and quoted parts of said draft. "My words come from the blood of my heart. I say them in great pain, I too am a human being," the draft says, according to Walla. "When you have illegal tracking, for no reason, against my son, when you have witch hunts against my family and I, when you scrutinize the person rather than his crime – that is very difficult. "The details of the trial will take place will take place in court, but this is also a public struggle, I cannot let this go by, that is the reason for my outcry."The report notes that the draft also has a part in which Netanyahu references Liat Ben Ari, who is the lead prosecutor of the trial and the former CEO of Walla, Ilan Yeshua who will be testifying in the trial, Walla reported. The draft also speaks of many complaints which deal with the process of the prosecution and investigation itself, in which Netanyahu claims that the investigation disregarded the rule of law, and dabbled in opening an investigation without the proper permissions, deleting recordings, illegal searches, pressuring witnesses and leaking materials.The Jerusalem District Court on Monday will hear the prosecution’s opening statement and the first witness in the first-ever public corruption trial of a sitting prime minister.
Netanyahu is expected to personally attend for the opening-statement portion and then leave before the first witness, former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, is called to the stand.