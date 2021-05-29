Driver crashes into police blockade during car chase, 4 lightly injured

A 22-year-old resident of Lakiya, a Bedouin town located near Beersheba, was arrested on Friday night after refusing to identify himself, fleeing from the police and eventually ramming into a police blockade, Israel Police reported.

Police noticed the man acting "in a way which raised their suspicion " at a gas station near Arad around midnight.

When asked to identify himself, the man reportedly fled the scene in a manner which one police officer reportedly perceived as life-threatening, at which point he began shooting his weapon in the direction of the 22-year-old's car.

The man was able to evade police initially, taking police on a chase through route 31 before ramming into a police blockade near the Bedouin village of Mulada, also known as Sa'wa.

As a result of the ramming, four Border Police reserves fighters were lightly injured and evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba for medical treatment.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}