Duvdevani is elected global chairman of KKL-Jewish National Fund

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund’s newly elected board has appointed a new KKL-JNF Global Chairman – Avraham (Duvdev) Duvdevani. Duvdevani was born in 1945 in Jerusalem. Prior to his military service, he studied at the Netiv Meir Yeshiva and the Kfar Hasidim Yeshiva, after which he enlisted in the paratroopers division and took part in the liberation of Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War.Duvdevani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Jewish history and educational administration and a Master’s degree in sociology of education – both from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He resides in Ramat Gan, is married to Dina, and they have four children.KKL-JNF as a co-chair. The elected chairman has vast experience in Zionist activity in the Diaspora and is highly familiar with Jewish communities around the world.Upon learning of his election, Duvdevani received congratulations from heads of Zionist organizations in the Diaspora, in anticipation of deepening existing partnerships with KKL-JNF.For the past decade, he has served as chairman of the World Zionist Organization and was already part of
