Efsharibari program working to combat health effects of COVID lockdowns

Some 54 local authorities, including about five million residents, were participating in the Efsharibari in the City program as of January 2021.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 19, 2021 11:15
Stores are seen shuttered closed and streets are empty in Jerusalem's Old City amid Israel's third coronavirus lockdown, on January 4, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Stores are seen shuttered closed and streets are empty in Jerusalem's Old City amid Israel's third coronavirus lockdown, on January 4, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Health Ministry's Efsharibari (being healthy is possible) in the City program is working with local authorities to combat the health challenges presented by the three coronavirus lockdowns, including lack of exercise, increased screen time, anxiety and depression.
As part of the project, in its third year, local authorities receive professional and financial support to advance the health of residents through policies and procedures, advanced training, improvements to the environment, programs, activities and information. As a result, educational frameworks provide more healthy food for children, shading is provided for playgrounds, more physical activity is reported among residents, and workshops and activities make knowledge accessible for residents.
The coronavirus regulations have resulted in more residents using parks, walking trails and open-air workout facilities in order to exercise. Public health officials have worked to promote healthy nutrition and physical activity, with a focus on residents over the age of 65. The authorities are also working to implement long-term policies and develop infrastructure for a health-promoting environment.
The Efsharibari in the City program is currently working to enable authorities to receive support from the Health Ministry to establish and expand programs to promote active and healthy lives for residents and to include in the 2021 annual work plan projects adapted to the coronavirus, physical activity, healthy diets, a smoke-free environment and strengthening resilience among at-risk populations.
"We see great importance in the cooperation with the local authorities, who create in the field, infrastructure and activities, a health-promoting environment – especially in the routine of dealing with the coronavirus. And even more so, the preparation for the day after," said Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy.
Some 54 local authorities, including about five million residents (about 53% of Israel's total population), were participating in the Efsharibari in the City program as of January 2021, a 29% rise compared to 2019. When the program began in 2018, just 29 authorities were participating.
About 20% of the participating authorities are from the Arab-Israeli sector; a third of the participating authorities are from a low socioeconomic sector.
Authorities that wish to take part in the Efsharibari in the City program are required to meet five conditions: commitment by the head of the authority to lead the program; the hiring of a dedicated health coordinator; the existence of an active steering committee for promoting health; an annual work plan on the subject of an active and healthy lifestyle; and commitment by the head of the authority and treasurer to continue the activity and compliance with professional standards.
Authorities that met the conditions in 2020 received financial support totaling NIS 7.4 million through the Health Ministry.


