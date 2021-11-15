Ex-Israel Football Association head becomes new CEO of Team Finest

Ratam Kemar, the former CEO of Israel's Football Association, has been appointed the new CEO of Team Finest , Israel's first professional esports club.

Kemar is replacing Team Finest co-founder and current CEO Ruvik Milkis, who is set to take on a new position within the brand as the CGO (chief gaming officer), which will see him implement global strategy and manage players and teams on the international scene.

The new CEO has an extensive background in sports management. For the past eight years, he served as the head of the Football Association and had served as vice president for five years prior.

His experience is expected to serve the club well, which currently manages five different teams in four popular esports titles: Valorant, Counter Strike: GO, Fortnite and FIFA.

The club has been acquired by media investment group RadarZero and has made business partnerships with prominent firms like Logitech G, Acer, Samsung and Pizza Hut.

TEAM FINEST CEO Ruvik Milkis, ‘CS:GO’ player Shiran Shushan and Team Finest CMO Yotam Nachshon. (credit: OR GLICKMAN)

Team Finest also recently completed hosting its first-ever esports tournament, the Finest Invitational.

In a statement, Kemar expressed his thoughts on transitioning from traditional sports into the world of esports and gaming.

"This is a developing industry that is gaining momentum in Israel and around the world," he explained.

"Team Finest is in the midst of significant growth domestically and expanding internationally, which includes managing and acquiring new teams and innovative assets," Team Finest chairman and RadarZero CEO Mark Klein said. "Milkis and I made a joint decision because, looking at our goals for the coming year and to support our expansion, it's time to invest in the strategic management of players internationally."

Esports is growing increasingly popular worldwide, with major events seeing huge audiences around the world. Israel has also been growing its presence in the esports scene, with clubs like Team Finest competing abroad.

Later this week, Israel will host the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championships in Eilat, the world's premier esports championship event, which will see gamers from over 70 nations worldwide compete in a variety of titles.

The championships are expected to have an audience in the hundreds of millions.