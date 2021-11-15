The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-Israel Football Association head becomes new CEO of Team Finest

Ratam Kemar takes over Israel's first esports club as it undergoes expansion domestically and internationally.

By AARON REICH
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 01:42
Ratam Kemar. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Ratam Kemar.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Ratam Kemar, the former CEO of Israel's Football Association, has been appointed the new CEO of Team Finest, Israel's first professional esports club.
Kemar is replacing Team Finest co-founder and current CEO Ruvik Milkis, who is set to take on a new position within the brand as the CGO (chief gaming officer), which will see him implement global strategy and manage players and teams on the international scene.
The new CEO has an extensive background in sports management. For the past eight years, he served as the head of the Football Association and had served as vice president for five years prior. 
His experience is expected to serve the club well, which currently manages five different teams in four popular esports titles: Valorant, Counter Strike: GO, Fortnite and FIFA.
The club has been acquired by media investment group RadarZero and has made business partnerships with prominent firms like Logitech G, Acer, Samsung and Pizza Hut.
TEAM FINEST CEO Ruvik Milkis, ‘CS:GO’ player Shiran Shushan and Team Finest CMO Yotam Nachshon. (credit: OR GLICKMAN)TEAM FINEST CEO Ruvik Milkis, ‘CS:GO’ player Shiran Shushan and Team Finest CMO Yotam Nachshon. (credit: OR GLICKMAN)
Team Finest also recently completed hosting its first-ever esports tournament, the Finest Invitational.
In a statement, Kemar expressed his thoughts on transitioning from traditional sports into the world of esports and gaming.
"This is a developing industry that is gaining momentum in Israel and around the world," he explained.
"Team Finest is in the midst of significant growth domestically and expanding internationally, which includes managing and acquiring new teams and innovative assets," Team Finest chairman and RadarZero CEO Mark Klein said. "Milkis and I made a joint decision because, looking at our goals for the coming year and to support our expansion, it's time to invest in the strategic management of players internationally."
Esports is growing increasingly popular worldwide, with major events seeing huge audiences around the world. Israel has also been growing its presence in the esports scene, with clubs like Team Finest competing abroad.
Later this week, Israel will host the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championships in Eilat, the world's premier esports championship event, which will see gamers from over 70 nations worldwide compete in a variety of titles.
The championships are expected to have an audience in the hundreds of millions.


Tags sports business video games Gaming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA doesn't need more funding, it needs to be shut down - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Adam Milstein

Abandoning Israel is like abandoning democracy - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by