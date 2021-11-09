The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli esports organization Team Finest collaborates with Pizza Hut

Team Finest has collaborated with companies in a multitude of areas, ranging from electronics to clothes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 03:25
From right to left: Assaf Tomer, Chen Mizrachi, Yotam Nachshon, Tamir Levi. (photo credit: Team Finest)
(photo credit: Team Finest)
The Israeli eports competitive gaming organization Team Finest has collaborated with Pizza Hut in joint activities on social media, events tournaments and more, a local representative of the food chain announced on Thursday.
Team Finest is known to be the first professional esports group in Israel that was founded in 2019 by Rubik Milkis.
Before their announcement of collaborating with the pizza chain, Team Finest has collaborated with companies in a multitude of areas, ranging from electronics to clothes. Examples include Logitech, Samsung, Acer, etc.
Furthermore, the esports' women's team had signed a commercial deal with the Fix clothing brand last September, which was the first time Team Finest's women's team has signed a commercial deal.
"The commercial collaboration with Pizza Hut marks another milestone in Finest's growth, as a leading company in both the Israeli and global gaming industries," said Amir Wehb, VP of Business Development and Sales at the organization. "The collaboration came against the backdrop of Pizza Hut's goals to invest in gaming in 2022."
New York family pizza (credit: Courtesy)New York family pizza (credit: Courtesy)
In June, it was reported that singer-songwriter Static had become an investor and brand ambassador of the Israeli eSports group. The singer took part in competitions and initiatives on various media channels and even created original content for the organization.
As the first professional esports organization in the country, teams play multiple game titles that include FIFA and Fortnite.
"We welcome the cooperation and connection to Team Finest, thus leading to the development and growth of the esports industry in Israel," said Inbal Stern, VP of Marketing for Pizza Hut Israel.
Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


