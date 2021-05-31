Hundreds in Tel Aviv stand in support of unity gov't, against incitement

Hundreds gathered at Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Monday evening to support the expected announcement of a unity government led by Yamina's Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid, as well as to oppose the rhetoric which has been seen at recent pro-Netanyahu protests towards party leaders within the expected coalition, as well as towards left wing civilians.

Protesters held up signs that said "hope," "Love thy neighbor like thyself," and "We are the women we've been waiting for."

The demonstration was organized by the Balfour protest organizations, which include Ein Matzav, Crime Minister, Investigation Now, Civil Authority, Guardians of the Fort and others.

The Crime Minister movement said in a statement ahead of the demonstration that "These are fateful days for the future of the state. The citizens of Israel have elected the unity government and it is time to stand up and strengthen efforts to save Israel from Netanyahu's failed and corrupt rule."

"We will not stand idly by when faced with incitement from Balfour and the accused and his partners on the far right will not be allowed to return Israel to the days before [Prime Minister Yitzhak] Rabin's assassination," the movement added. "The sane majority on the right and left say yes to a unity government and no to an alliance between Netanyahu and the Kahanists."

Brig.-Gen. (Res) Amir Haskel, one of the leaders of the Ein Matzav (No Chance) movement said that "One year ago we headed up to Balfour to call out 'No chance!' Today we call out for the first time, 'There is a chance!'"

"There is a chance for healing, there is a chance for unity, for dialogue, there is a chance of hope!" Haskel said. "Israel today needs a leadership that will mend the rifts, that will be attentive to the citizens of the country and their needs," he added.

Prof. Uzi Arad, former head of the National Security Council, said that "The national unity government will have internal strength and functional stability and it will address the many problems that need to be addressed."

"Israel is facing difficult problems and challenges, so I hope that the government that is expected will end up being formed, a government staffed with worthy people," he said. "I pray that this is the government which ends up being sworn in."

"I call on the leaders of the seven parties: There is nothing that should influence you. It is your responsibility to rise to the occasion and form a national unity government," Arad concluded.

Also in Tel Aviv on Monday evening, dozen of pro-Netanyahu protesters gathered near the home of Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked for the third night in a row, with signs which referred to Bennett and Shaked as "leftist traitors" and "Lapid collaborators."

Earlier on Monday, the Labor Party Secretary General Eran Hermoni filed a complaint with the police against all financiers, printers, distributors and activists who raised signs which said "leftist traitors" for inciting violence.

On Monday, the threat level to the lives of Bennett and Shaked was elevated to level 5 — The second highest threat level —

Following an increased amount of death threats towards the two.

The two Yamina leaders now receive a "security basket" from the Knesset, which includes guards at their homes, personal security and increased police in their residential areas. Bennett has also been issued an armored car.