The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Fatah vows to rebuild home of terrorist accused of Rabbi's death

Khalil Doikat's house was demolished in November by the IDf, after he was accused of committing the murder of Rabbi Shai Ohayon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 20:49
Demolition of home of terrorist who killed Rabbi Shai Ohayon (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Demolition of home of terrorist who killed Rabbi Shai Ohayon
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Palestinian ruling Fatah faction, headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, has vowed to reward a terrorist responsible for stabbing a rabbi to death by rebuilding his demolished house, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).
On November 2, the IDF demolished the home of 46 year-year-old Palestinian Khalil Doikat who was arrested by the Israel Police in August for the murder of 39-year-old Rabbi Shai Ohayon.
In August, Ohayon, a 39-year-old father of four, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in his body near the Segula junction in Petah Tikva. Doikat, who held an Israeli work permit, was arrested by police shortly after the incident with a bloodstained knife apparently used in the attack.
According to PMW, Doikat confessed to the murder.
While some NGOs and human rights organizations criticized the IDF for using collective punishment by demolishing the homes of the terrorist’s families, the IDF believes it is a key deterrent to stop other attackers.
Meanwhile, it is PA policy to reward and honor terrorists, including during acts involving murder. Rewards include rebuilding the homes of terrorists demolished by the IDF.
On the same date that Doikat's house was demolished, a post on  Fatah’s official Facebook page cited Fatah Movement Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul as saying that "there is no home that the occupation has destroyed, and we have not rebuilt. We will rebuild the home of prisoner Khalil Dweikat in the village of Rujeib."
Recently, PMW documented that the PA rebuilt the home of another Palestinian terrorist who in March 2019, was charged with murdering 19-year-old IDF Sgt. Gal Kaidan and 47-year-old Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a father of 12, in a terror attack at the Ariel Junction.
The alleged terrorist, Omar Abu Laila, was killed while resisting arrest by IDF forces two days after Kaidan and Ettinger were killed.
Abu Laila's home was later demolished by the IDF in 2019 before the PA went on to rebuild it, according to PMW.
Since the attack, Fatah named a youth camp after Abu Laila and the PA called him a "heroic Martyr," "more honorable than all of us," and "the perfect person."
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags Fatah Palestinian Authority demolition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Joe Biden is Israel's friend, but Trumpism is here to stay – opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by