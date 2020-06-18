The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Flynn transcript shows Russia opposed Obama UN resolution on Israel

The transcripts show that on December 29, 2016, days after Resolution 2334 passed, Kislyak called Flynn.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 18, 2020 09:17
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019 (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
Russia did not support a UN Security Council Resolution the Obama administration considered pushing to force parameters for a peace agreement on Israel and the Palestinians, recently declassified phone conversations between US President Donald Trump's former adviser Michael Flynn and Russia's ambassador to the US at the time Sergey Kislyak indicate.
The US and Russia denied reports that in December 2016, soon after then-US president Barack Obama allowed UN Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning Israeli settlement activity to pass thanks to a US abstention, as opposed to their usual veto, he pushed a second resolution that would be damaging to Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended up convincing Russian President Vladimir Putin to threaten a veto. The resolution was never actually submitted to the UNSC, because it had no chance to pass.
However, the Flynn-Kislyak transcripts declassified late last month indicated that the story of Putin’s veto of a second Obama-backed resolution – first reported in Israel Hayom this week and further developed by The Jerusalem Post – is, in fact true.
Netanyahu enlisted then-president-elect Donald Trump and his staff to try to block Resolution 2334, and during those efforts, an Israeli source told the Post this week, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon found out that a second resolution on the way. The resolution would have forced parameters for a peace agreement on Israel and the Palestinians, including a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, and was “more like what the Palestinians want and very far from the Trump plan,” the source said. Netanyahu once again appealed to Trump’s team, as well as Moscow.
The transcripts show that on December 29, 2016, days after Resolution 2334 passed, Kislyak called Flynn.
"Since you were interested in the issue of the Middle East and you called me on that issue," the ambassador said, "we wanted to convey to you and through you to the President-Elect that we had significant reservations about the idea of adopting now the principles for the Middle East that our American colleagues are pushing for."
Kislyak added: "So we are not going to support it in the quartet or in the Security Council, and we have conveyed [that] to our American colleagues."
The ambassador reiterated: "It's not something that we - Russia - are going to support."
Flynn responded: "Okay, that's good."
Kislyak said that Russia was taking into account that US policies may change under President Donald Trump, and that their Middle East staff was interested in speaking with Trump's advisers on the matter.
Later in the conversation, Flynn said: "I appreciate very much the reservations about the current administration's position on the Middle East. That does not do anybody any good right now with...the situation with Hamas and the Palestinian situation. I mean, we'll come up with a solution that's good for everybody."
Kislyak explained that Russian reservations were more about the process than the content of the American proposal: "You cannot just create facts on the ground that are not going to be implemented afterwards."
"Now remember, ambassador," Flynn said, "you're not talking to a diplomat; you're talking to a soldier, so I'm a very practical guy, and it's about solutions."
Flynn and Kislyak discussed Syria in the same conversation, and Flynn asked Russia not to respond to strongly to a US crackdown on cybersecurity matters.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied on Wednesday night that Putin stopped the resolution, calling it "disinformation," "absurd allegations" and "absolutely fantastic."
Zakharova pointed out that Russia already recognized a Palestinian state in pre-1967 borders in 1988, and reaffirmed Russia's position in support of direct negotiations for a two-state solution, which is why she said it would be "incredible" for Russia to oppose a resolution stating exactly that.
Dan Shapiro, who was US ambassador to Israel in 2016, denied the story, as well.
“I don’t know anything about promises Putin might have made, and I certainly wouldn’t trust him…The idea that Israel had to be rescued by a Russian veto is false,” he said.
“There was no second resolution planned, and the first [Resolution 2334] wasn’t our initiative.” Shapiro added that “The Israeli administration knew that at the time.”
Resolution 2334 technically was not a US initiative – Venezuela, Senegal, New Zealand and Malaysia were the sponsors - but in 2019, a New York Times Magazine article featured a quote from an anonymous member of the Obama White House saying that they ensured the vote would only take place after the November 2016 election in order not to scare donors away from Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign. An Israeli source said this week that Obama aides worked on the text, as well.
Months before Resolution 2334 passed, journalist David Ze'ev Jablinowitz, who was a correspondent for Israel Radio in 2016, spoke to Obama in October of that year and confirmed that part of the story. The then-president told Jablinowitz he "had a resolution in the works that would set the parameters for an Israeli-Palestinian final-status agreement that would include a Palestinian state and would include a time frame by which such talks should be completed," the journalist recounted.
"The impression I got from him was that he wanted to show he was a friend of Israel but [the resolution] was all about Netanyahu and the right-wing," he added.
Jablinowitz suggested to Obama that he tell the US Embassy to Israel's staff to reach out to the Zionist parties in the Knesset, suggesting that while the Israeli Left may want a two-state solution, they might not like it being imposed by a UNSC resolution. An Obama aide later contacted Jablinowitz to tell him he was right, and Labor and Meretz, in addition to everyone to their Right, did not support the idea.  
A senior staffer of one of the parties in the Knesset at the time confirmed on Thursday that US embassy staff asked him about a hypothetical resolution and said he was going to ask all the parties in the Knesset the same question.
Netanyahu hinted at the story of Putin’s veto in an election rally in Ma’aleh Adumim in February, but a clearer picture came out of the Israel Hayom article this week, which said the prime minister told the full story “in a closed meeting” this week.


Tags Barack Obama United Nations Michael Flynn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by