Footage found of woman digging up murdered soldier's grave - report

Yigal's killer is being searched for by Shin Bet and the IDF, as the military on high alert amid further attempted attacks on soldiers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 17, 2020 14:56
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal (photo credit: FACEBOOK VIA MAARIV)
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
(photo credit: FACEBOOK VIA MAARIV)
After it was discovered that someone had sabotaged the grave of murdered IDF Lieutenant Amit Ben Yigal last week, footage obtained by the police showed a woman digging up the grave for hours, according to Ynet.
Digging marks were found on the grave, which is in Be'er Ya'acov, and the late soldier’s father was called to the scene with a member of the IDF Rabbinical Corps and other IDF officials to ensure Ben Yigal's remains were not disturbed.
The woman was seen in the security tapes of the graveyard two days after the burial took place, according to the report, and police believe that they will very soon be able to identify the culprit, though they do not believe the act had ideological motivations.
The grave was found by a different family to be sabotaged  that had passed by and saw the excavation marks.
Ben Yigal was killed by a concrete block thrown at him during an overnight raid in the village of Yabad located in the Palestinian Authority's Jenin Governorate, bordering the settlement of Mevo Dotan in the northwestern West Bank.
The 21-year-old sergeant was the only IDF soldier to have been killed since the beginning of the year. Yigal's killer is being searched for by Shin Bet and the IDF, as the military on high alert amid further attempted attacks on soldiers.
The IDF arrested two people in Ya'bad, which they have been combing in search of the killer, on Friday night, but has not released a statement as to whether the arrest has to do with Ben Yigal's murder. At least a dozen Palestinians were arrested earlier in the week, as well.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said officers from the IDF unit overseeing Military Cemeteries were in touch with the parents of the fallen soldier during this difficult time.
According to the unit, the Defense Ministry expressed outrage over the incident and reported the family will be given all the help it needs.


