For Earth Day, Israeli agritech company gears up to fight climate change

In honor of Earth Day, inventors of the precision irrigation system Netafim launched a global movement intended to stymie the effects of climate change.Netafim is requesting participants to submit environmental acts they have been a part of that has helped combat climate change, and for every one they will plant a tree, up to 25,000 total, in a forest in either India, California or the Amazon. The agricultural tech company is hoping to use their network across 100 countries and social media following to demonstrate how small acts can total up to make a big difference.Acts could be as small as even switching to a washing line, reusable diapers, multi-use shopping bags, coffee cups and water bottles, as well as turning off appliances when not in use.So far, Netafim has planted 1,000 trees as part of the iniative, and counting.People can refer to the #UsingLessDoingMore campaign on Facebook, for highlights or instructions on the program.Hopeful participants can also send in their submissions via the Using Less Doing More website.
