The form must be filled out online seven business days before the date of the flight. Applicants will need to provide a scan of their passport, residence permit and return permit.

The re-entry permit may be useful for foreign university, yeshiva and seminary students and workers in Israel. The permit received will be valid for 45 days and serves as a one-time re-entry permit.The re-entry permit may be useful for foreign university, yeshiva and seminary students and workers in Israel.

All people entering Israel, both citizens and foreign citizens, are required to present a PCR coronavirus test from within 72 hours of departure on the flight to Israel and a PCR test upon arrival in Israel.

Foreigners entering the country must have health insurance which covers coronavirus-related issues.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Last month, the Health and Tourism ministries announced that vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter Israel starting on May 23. Foreigners who were vaccinated outside of Israel or were infected and recovered from the virus outside of Israel will require quarantine upon entry into Israel, but can leave quarantine early if they undergo a serological test and a PCR coronavirus test in Israel.Last month, the Health and Tourism ministries announced that vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter Israel starting on May 23.



In the first phase, only individuals traveling in groups will be able to enter the country, as they are considered easier to monitor. The authorities will decide whether to also include regular visitors based on the results of the pilot with groups, the ministries said in a statement.

Israelis who return from countries with high levels of coronavirus infection will be required to Israelis who return from countries with high levels of coronavirus infection will be required to enter isolation even if they are vaccinated or recovered. The list of high-risk countries includes India, South Africa, Turkey, Ethiopia, Ukraine, Mexico and Brazil.



Rossella Tercatin and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report. Rossella Tercatin and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.

Foreigners in Israel will now be able to leave the country for short periods and return with a new online form provided by the Administration of Border Crossings, Population and Immigration.