Four minors accused of raping the same 14-year-old girl independently

Such cases of statutory rape, sexual assault, and gang rape among minors have become more common in recent years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, EVE YOUNG  
APRIL 29, 2021 14:45
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Central District Attorney's Office filed an indictment on Thursday against four minors, who independently sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in 2020. The minors, aged 14-17 were each individually accused in the indictment presented to Rehovot Youth Magistrate's Court.
The first defendant was accused of meeting the girl in a park and committing an indecent act during their meeting.
The second met with her and two additional minors. When left alone, he took the girl into the basement and had sex with her, and was therefore accused of statutory rape
The third defendant asked the girl to have sex and when she refused, her tore her pants. He was indicted for assault. 
The final defendant kissed the girl with another friend present and then had sex with the girl when they were left alone. He was also accused of statutory rape. 
Such cases of statutory rape, sexual assault, and gang sexual offences among minors have become more common in recent years. 
Between 2014 and 2017, approximately 40% of the victims of gang sexual offenses were youth (aged 13 to 18). In 2018, they made up 60% of the victims of gang sexual assault – a 50% increase.
Earlier this year, three suspects were arrested in March for allegedly gang raping a 16-year-old. Four suspects were arrested in February for the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old and another three were arrested in relation to the rape of a 10-year-old girl during a burglary. Five other men were arrested in December for the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old.
In Israel’s most infamous case in recent years, 11 suspects were arrested in September in relation to the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old at the Red Sea Hotel in Eilat.
In nearly all of these cases, those arrested and indicted were in their teens or early 20s.


