Gantz promotes building 5,000 new homes in Judea and Samaria

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday asking him to convene the council that can approve building new homes in Judea and Samaria, according to N12. The council has not been convened for the past six months, which has led to a de facto building freeze in the region. Gantz has asked for the council to meet and approve the building of 5,000 new housing units. Some units are to be built in major settlement blocs.Gantz is also promoting building hundreds of units in areas outside of major blocs such as Nokdim, Beit El, Shiloh and South Hebron Hills. Gantz asked Netanyahu to convene the council next week, meaning that if Netanyahu does not convene the council, he is likely to be held responsible for any lack of progress, N12 reported.