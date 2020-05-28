The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Student struggles to fund her mother's only life-saving cancer treatment

Riben has been struggling to find a way to fund an alternative cancer treatment that requires payment of NIS 25,000 every three weeks.

By CELIA JEAN  
MAY 28, 2020 03:05
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
Angelika Riben, 27, was a psychology student before her mother was diagnosed with cancer, but had to give up everything in order to take on the financial fight of funding her mother's extremely expensive cancer treatments while still supporting both herself and her 13-year-old sister, Israeli media reported. 
While standard chemotherapy is supposed to help with patients suffering from this specific kind of cancer, it hasn't helped her mother. Instead, Riben has been struggling to find a way to fund an alternative cancer treatment that requires payments of NIS 25,000 every three weeks.
"Everything has changed for us since the diagnosis. The ground fell beneath my feet. When the bomb fell, my life was divided between before the diagnosis and now," Riben told Ynet in an interview.
"Standard chemotherapy isn't helping, the oncologist recommended this medicine to us, and of course I'll try to keep obtaining it. I won't give up, because this is the only thing that could save her life," Riben added. 
The new medicine recommended by the oncologist must be taken every two weeks. 
"My mother's situation is deteriorating, her condition is critical and she's experiencing side effects of the treatment that aren't supposed to occur," she added.
Riben turned to the board of exceptional situations of her family's health insurance, but they refused to pay for the treatment, instead, she was left to find a way to fund the treatment by herself. 
"The first payment was funded by donations from close friends and the very little family we have here in the country," Riben told Channel 12. 
"I'm not sure how I'm supposed pay for the next payments. There's a fund online that they opened for me, but it's only the beginning.
"We're at the beginning of the fight, and the path is long. I don't know how I'm supposed to survive this, because at the same time, in addition to the medicine, we still have other expenses; bills; food," she added. 
A public donation fund has been opened to help Riben fund the treatment, called Latet Zeh Likabel (To give is to receive), on the website GiveBack.
"People are donating. There are some that come in person to our house, and there are those that donate directly to the link on my Facebook page," she told Channel 12. 
"I sincerely appreciate any donation, big or small. Sometimes they're small, and people don't feel comfortable giving an amount like that, but I tell them that the amount accumulates, and in the end it helps us arrive to the required amount," she added.
"It's still early to say if my mother is responding to the treatment, but I know that you have treat people who are sick, no matter the cost, I'll do everything I can for my mother."
Riben is struggling to keep food on the table for her and her sister, pay for their living expenses and come up with the money for her mother's medical treatment. 
"I'm fighting to try and get this medicine for my mother, and I'm dealing with a lot of bureaucracy alone, because we don't have a lot of family in the country. I don't know how much I can go on like this, but I don't intend on quitting," she told Ynet. 
"I ask people this question who aren't willing to help me, how am I supposed to come up with amounts of money like this every single time," Riben added. 
The link to the donation page can be found here.


Tags cancer israeli health news Cancer Treatment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by