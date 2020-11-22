The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gov't approves fast-tracking immigrant medical professionals’ licensing

"We must strive to help immigrants integrate into the labor market in Israel, and this proposal is to realize the employment potential of new immigrants in medicine."

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 13:37
New immigrants from France disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport last year
New immigrants from France disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport last year
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The government approved a proposal Sunday to fast-track the approval of medical licenses for immigrants in healthcare professions. Immigrant healthcare workers have faced daunting obstacles to getting their licenses recognized in Israel. Often, their requests were turned down and even when they were approved, the process could take years. 
But today, in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has decided to speed up the process and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of this step: 
"Today I am bringing a decision to remove barriers to the employment of immigrants in the medical professions to the government for approval. We must strive to help immigrants integrate into the labor market in Israel, and this proposal is to realize the employment potential of new immigrants in medicine. From France, they come from one of the most advanced health systems in the world, and the bureaucratic obstacles are bureaucratic obstacles and nothing more.
“This decision will of course also contribute to the state, and in this way will strengthen the medical practitioners in Israel — an area that is always important, but especially these days.”
The decision means that hundreds of doctors and other medical staff who have immigrated to Israel in recent years will be absorbed more quickly into the public health system and increase the workforce working with Israeli patients. 
The proposal was put forward by the Immigration and Absorption Minister, MK Pnina Tamano-Shata. Physicians with five years of experience will receive a clinical exemption which will allow them to work, while experienced nurses will be able to be clinically tested in a way that will minimize language barriers.  Courses taken abroad and online will be evaluated quickly and with greater flexibility. Alongside this, professional committees will be set up to examine additional exemptions for physicians, dentists, and recognition of international standards.
Tamano-Shata said: “In the last decade, about 10,000 new immigrants with training in the medical and paramedical professions have immigrated to Israel, and every year more than 300 immigrant doctors are admitted to the health system. I am glad that the government approved the decision I initiated together with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health, as it will greatly contribute to the hundreds of new immigrants who have already arrived in Israel, encourage and expedite the immigration of thousands more, and assist the public health system in tackling the corona plague.”


