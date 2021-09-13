The family of Eitan Biran continues to disagree on the matter of his alleged kidnapping by his grandfather, Shmulik Peleg on Saturday.

In an interview with Eitan's grandmother, Etti, on 103FM, Etti claimed that the incident is not a kidnapping.

"The boy wanted to go back to Israel the whole time," she said. "Finally, after four months, the doctors will see him. [His aunt and uncle] forbade my husband and me to meet with his doctors and therapists."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

She added that Eitan was going through extensive testing and therapy in Sheba Medical Center.

"He was born and grew up in my house," she continued. "He's the first grandson from both sides, a boy with a lot of warmth and love. Just a wonderful, smart boy. During COVID he was here for half a year or even more."

A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (credit: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Eitan's uncle in Italy, Or Nirko, was interviewed after Etti, and he told 103FM that Etti was involved in the abduction. "She claims that she flew back to Israel the day before so that she could essentially not be involved in the crime," he said.

"After Eitan was abducted, you can imagine how we feel," he added. "Eitan went out for a family visit and was meant to return in the evening. We realized there was a problem when he didn't come back. We waited a few minutes, and Aya started calling [the grandparents], and no one answered.