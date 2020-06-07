Haifa police: No aliens, werewolves, pedophile apartments here

Haifa police responded to a social media rumor that alleged pedophiles are going to buy an apartment in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood in the city by saying that there are no such pedophiles in the city, just as there are no werewolves or aliens, N12 reported on Sunday. The social media rumor started in response to a report on an actual investigation released on Saturday evening. Police began an investigation about a possible sexual assault of a minor in Haifa, the girl was taken to hospital and police took her testimony. On social media, a post began to circulate warning the public against alleged pedophiles who “dress up like ultra-Orthodox to get to their aim” and “try to enter kindergartens.”
“There is no information or ongoing case against a pedophile apartment in the city,” the police said, “just as there are no neighborhood werewolves who roam in the small hours of the night when the moon is full or aliens attempting to enter kindergartens.” Werewolves are mythical shape-shifting humans who are cursed to transform into a large wolf-like monster on the night of a full moon. Usually depicted in horror movies, the monsters also appeared in the 1985 romantic comedy Teen Wolf and the Twilight series of novels and films. Alien life forms may exist, yet the scientific community is convinced that there are no evidence of intelligent non-human beings that possess the technology to visit our planet. The possibility of such beings existing inspired both horror films, with cruel aliens such as the Alien series of films, and fantasy films with pleasant aliens such as the 1982 film E.T the Extra Terrestrial. Photographer Ariel Semmel released the documentary film Parano in 2019, in which he confessed he was abducted by aliens. Those who want to believe could take heart, Haifa police only spoke about their city, other cities are out there in the land of Israel.
