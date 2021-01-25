Head officer of lockdown enforcement suspected of breaking lockdown

Kamin is a senior officer who was appointed to be the head of the coronavirus enforcement division a couple of months ago, according to Ynet. He also represented the police at the Knesset regarding the coronavirus regulation enforcement.

Ynet reported that the police responded with the following statement: "The officer who worked on Saturday went for a walk from his office, which is located within the framework that coronavirus regulations allow. Nonetheless, the incident will be investigated."

Recently, police officers have violently clashed heads with those who believe they are coming down harder on specific communities, such as the ultra-Orthodox sector, when it comes to enforcing lockdown.

After police officers were attacked in Bnei Brak on Thursday while enforcing coronavirus regulations, United Torah Judaism MK Ya'acov Litzman verbally attacked the police, according to Ynet: "What we saw tonight in Bnei Brak is a wild and aggressive campaign of revenge instigated by police officers who initiated collective punishment against hundreds of thousands of innocent people."

