The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health Ministry advances medical marijuana reforms to reduce price by 50%

Edelstein explained that medical cannabis helped his late wife Tanya when she suffered from severe pains.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 5, 2020 11:58
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein at Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, August 5, 2020 (photo credit: OMER UNGER/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein at Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, August 5, 2020
(photo credit: OMER UNGER/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein presented a number of new reforms concerning medical marijuana in Israel to lower the price of the drug by 50%.
The reforms include switching from a license system to a prescription system, demanding a special budget from the Finance Ministry, direct sales outside of pharmacies, the removal of CBD from the list of dangerous drugs, transparency on the ingredients of the substance to patients and more.
Edelstein explained that he was exposed to the issue of medical marijuana twice before entering his current position as health minister.
The first instance was as diaspora affairs minister when he brought foreign journalists to a place where marijuana was grown and medicine was produced. "It was a great success and Israel received a lot of praise throughout the world."
"The second instance was much more sad," explained Edelstein. "When my late wife, Tanya, was in her last months and the pain was difficult, the doctor offered her to use [marijuana]. I am a witness that it helped her. I don't know if there were medical effects or not, but concerning the pain it definitely helped her."
Edelstein received a large number of messages from patients concerning the price and the mess around medical marijuana. 
"It was clear to me that professional and fast care needed to be given and that with the coronavirus I would not be able to get to it alone in the coming year," explained Edelstein. "Therefore I asked my deputy Yoav Kish to coordinate the handling of the issue and to handle it as quickly as possible with officials from within and outside of the Health Ministry."
The Health Minister asked Kish to find ways to lower the costs of medical marijuana and to examine reforms to find what works and what doesn't.
"No one can remain indifferent to the harsh reality in which patients live," said Kish. "Unfortunately, as published, the leading issue in public complaints is medical cannabis."


Tags marijuana Yuli Edelstein medical marijuana israel Health Ministry Cannabis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel must remain open to all Diaspora Jews, not just students By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by