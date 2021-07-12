The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court rules gender separate higher ed. courses legal

Court says however that women must be allowed to teach any class, male or female

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 12, 2021 21:34
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths study religious texts at a synagogue in Jerusalem April 7, 2011. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths study religious texts at a synagogue in Jerusalem April 7, 2011.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The High Court of Justice ruled on Monday that courses in institutions of higher education can be gender separate, giving a boost to efforts to increase the numbers of ultra-Orthodox men and women obtaining university and college degrees. 
The court ruled however that female lecturers must be allowed to teach male-only classes if they so wish, and that preventing them from doing so was discriminatory and illegal. 
In 2016 and 2017 several organizations and university lecturers filed a petition against the Council for Higher Education for permitting gender separate courses in higher education institutions. 
These courses were set up to allow ultra-Orthodox men to study in a framework without female students alongside them, and without female lecturers, due to religious sensitivities of the haredi community over gender mixing. 
It was argued that allowing gender separate courses in mainstream universities and colleges would open up a greater number of options for ultra-Orthodox students to pursue, as part of the national goal of integrating the community, particularly men, into the workforce where they are under represented. 
But opponents of such gender separate courses argued that they marginalize women and also negatively impact female lecturers. 
In a three to two majority decision of an expanded five-judge panel, the High Court decided that the gender separate courses were legal, but all five judges said female lecturers must be able to teach whatever course they wish, male or female. 
Deputy President of the court Judge Hanan Meltzer said that not all gender separation harms the basic rights to equality, and noted that a 2007 law provides for such courses. 
Meltzer said that most students in gender separate courses freely chose to study in such tracks due to their religious world view, and added that such courses do not affect mixed gender courses which are open to anyone who wishes to study in them. 
The judge added that even if there was a certain damage to the value of equality, it was for a “worthy purpose” of integrating the haredi community into academic studies, and stood up against the test of proportionality. 
The judges also insisted that all public spaces in universities and colleges be kept free from gender separation. 
Justice Uzi Fogelman dissented from the majority, and wrote that gender separate courses harm the value of equality and that allowing them would constitute institutional permission for gender segregation in academic institutions and perpetuate an offensive outlook towards women  and their role in society.  


Tags Ultra-Orthodox gender equality in israel higher education
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lapid must keep eyes open when dealing with EU - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel agree: New COVID vaccines coming August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by