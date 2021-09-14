Housing Ministry to provide aid to collapsed building residents

The Construction and Housing Ministry announced on Tuesday that it will provide an aid package to the residents of the building that collapsed in Holon in the amount of NIS 1 million, as part of which it will finance their rent payments in the interim period, and participate in financing the "evacuation-construction" project.

Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin met with Holon Mayor Moti Sasson, and together with professional teams formulated the aid plan. "There is an emergency here and it is the duty of the state to help the residents whose house has collapsed," Elkin said. "The Construction and Housing Ministry is using all the means at its disposal in order to assist tenants who have lost their homes and to advance the planning process for the construction of the new building."

Sasson added that "alongside the immediate assistance, I see great importance in providing a long-term solution and what is important is that a new building be erected for the affected tenants so that they can return to permanent residence."

Fire and Rescue and Police gather outside a Holon building that was evacuated due to concerns it could collapse. September 11, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

The building in Holon collapsed on Sunday morning, a day after the Fire and Rescue Services evacuated 16 families out of concern it was unsafe.

The evacuation was carried out after reports there had been an explosion in the building on Serlin Street. When firefighters and rescue workers arrived at the scene, they observed cracks in the building.

