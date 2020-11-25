The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How PM could yet throw a wrench in his trial

Generally, criminal law allows prosecutors to attribute to an individual only actions that the individual performed himself.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 20:57
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu with members of his legal team at the beginning of his corruption trial at the Jerusalem District Court in May. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu with members of his legal team at the beginning of his corruption trial at the Jerusalem District Court in May.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
There is a lot of confusion surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s success in getting his trial postponed from January to February through requests to force the prosecution to amend its indictment and to dispute evidentiary issues.
Some might even misunderstand to think that the trial is about to fall apart.
They would be wrong.
Netanyahu may very well prevail with his top-notch defense team and a series of state’s witnesses who were his former aides and who may not hold up under cross-examination.
But any wins he is notching at this stage are temporary procedural ones at best.
Take the motion to compel the prosecution to amend its indictment.
Essentially, the motion comes down to an objection that the prosecution lumped the prime minister in with actions undertaken by his wife, Sara, and his son Yair.
Generally, criminal law allows prosecutors to attribute to an individual only actions that the individual performed himself.
But there is an exception. If a group of people act in concert, especially if one of them is giving directives to the others, then prosecutors can connect the activities of one part of the group to the others.
This is the argument of the prosecution.
Whether in Case 1000, with many of the allegedly illegal gifts that various members of the Netanyahu family received, or in Case 4000, where various members of the family allegedly pressured Walla as part of a media bribery scheme, the prosecution says it can sometimes treat the family as a unit.
This does not mean that all allegations are lumped on the Netanyahu family wholesale-style.
Many of the allegations are laid squarely at the prime minister’s feet.
Also, it is possible that a limited number of examples to prove the overall allegations may be successfully tossed out by the defense through this amended indictment exercise. But most of the allegations will remain.
It is also possible that even those parts of the indictment that may be struck or amended may not happen now, but at a later stage.
In theory, usually only the prosecution seeks to amend its own indictment, and the defense files motions to dismiss at a later stage by attacking the prosecution’s legal theories.
The current defense motion to amend is an unorthodox tactic for trying to make broader legal arguments at an earlier stage, likely to achieve some delay.
But the fact that there is a delay has more to do with letting procedure run its course so that the court can avoid later claims of bias.
It also has to do with the evidentiary disputes, which have shrunk in volume continually, and it seems will cause only a few weeks of delay.
Originally, Netanyahu’s defense team wanted the trial delayed until the end of 2021 or at least until late spring 2021.
A delay from January to February is not nearly as dramatic, and seems to signal the Jerusalem District Court’s determination to press forward with witnesses in the near future.
The real battle with witnesses, cross-examination and high drama is not far off.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Netanyahu Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by