Husband, son of woman found dead in Haifa arrested in relation to death

Israel Police arrested Sunday the son and husband of a woman found dead in her Haifa apartment Saturday, Israeli media reported. Her daughter, who had also been detained after the woman was found, was released after questioning. The woman was declared dead in her apartment Saturday night after authorities received a report of an attempted suicide, according to Israel Police. While treating her, medical teams noticed injuries to her chest and became suspicious that criminal activity may have led to her death. Police detained the woman's son, daughter and husband for questioning and opened an investigation. Police will ask the courts Sunday to extend the arrest of the son and husband, N12 reported. The family had immigrated to Israel from Russia in 2019.More than four Israeli women have been killed by a partner or family member this year. And some 25 women in Israel were killed by a partner or someone close to them in 2020.Advocates against domestic violence say the state hasn’t done enough to protect victims. According to government data, a third of women killed by their partners in 2018 and 2019 had previously filed police complaints against the men accused of killing them. Six of the suspects in such murders between 2018 and 2020 had previous convictions related to domestic violence.Government data also show that of the 30,000 cases of domestic violence opened by police from 2018 to 2019, 75% were closed for lack of evidence. Just 10% went to trial, and 89% of the trials ended in convictions.
"The State of Israel is unmanaged - the weekend events are further proof of that," said Na'amat chair Hagit Pe'er. "While we were mourning the terrible disaster in Meron, another woman was murdered in Israel."The plan to combat domestic violence from 2017 has not yet been implemented and hundreds of thousands of women in Israel live in daily and incessant terror... Women in Israel do not have the privilege to wait for politicians," Pe'er went on to say.Yardena Schwartz/JTA contributed to this report.