IAF leads international drone drill

(Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) Dubbed “Blue Guardian,” the drill will take place at Palmahim Air Force Base in central Israel and last about two weeks. The US, France, Italy, Germany and the UK will participate in it.

“The State of Israel is a pioneer in the field of UAVs ,” IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said. “The exercise is a platform for learning and mutual growth. The exercise has national significance and influence in positioning the IAF in the global arena.”

During the exercise, the foreign crews will fly the Hermes-450 (known as the Zik) with Israeli operators from the IAF’s drone squadrons.

(Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) The Hermes-450 is a multi-mission tactical UAV that can carry a range of payloads, including electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, as well as pods for ComINT (communications intelligence) and ELInt (electronic intelligence). The drone has an endurance of 17 hours and a maximum flight level of 18,000 feet.

Crews will practice various scenarios, including assisting ground forces, performing missions, gathering intelligence and cooperating with various air forces, the IDF said.

“The exercise is of strategic importance in strengthening cooperation and sharing of knowledge between Israel and the participating countries,” it said, adding that the drill is “taking place as part of the Air Force’s annual training program aimed at strengthening the IDF’s operational capabilities.”