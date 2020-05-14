IAF to close the 117th "First Jet" Squadron

The Israeli Air Force will be closing the country’s oldest squadron of F-16 fighter jets as part of the military’s plans to streamline and acquire new systems as part of its Momentum multi-year plan.IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin decided to close the 117th First Jet Squadron, which flies F-16 C/D jets out of northern Israel’s Ramat David airbase. air force squadron in the coming year.The 117th Squadron has taken part in every war in Israel’s history since it was established in 1953 as well as dozens of major operations and shooting down 121 enemy aircraft. The squadron took part in the 1981 strike against Iraq’s nuclear reactor in Osirak, known as Operation Opera. The squadron also became the first in the world to shoot down an enemy plane with an F-16 and the following year became the first in the world to shoot down a MiG-23.Norkin praised the squadron’s “magnificent combat heritage,” saying its history included both known and classified operations.“I intend to take advantage of this opportunity and better prepare the Air Force for future challenges. We will become more streamlined and continue to develop relevant and influential aerial forces,” he said. “This is a commanding and professional challenge - and I am sure the squadron commander and the wing commander will pass this test. The squadron will continue to train and take part in operations until it is closed in October 2020. Norkin has notified its commanders of the upcoming closure.“Under the multi-year ‘Momentum’ Plan, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi made a series of decisions geared toward internal efficiencies and cutting back old systems, alongside the acquiring and development of new systems. As part of these decisions, the chief of staff decided to close a fighter jet squadron,” the IDF said in a statement.As part of the military’s Momentum plan, which aims to make the military more lethal in scope and accuracy, the IDF said in February that it would be opening a new infantry division as well as closing one tank battalion and one