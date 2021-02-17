The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAI introduces new electro-optical high resolution surveillance system

The company explained that the system features an exceptionally long range of surveillance augmented by multispectral capabilities.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 12:17
IAI introduces a new electro-optical long-range and high image resolution surveillance system (photo credit: IAI)
IAI introduces a new electro-optical long-range and high image resolution surveillance system
(photo credit: IAI)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) introduced on Wednesday a new electro-optical long-range surveillance system — the MegaPOP.
The new payload is designed for land applications, such as marine or land border control, surveillance of sensitive facilities, or any other operational mission that requires especially lengthy surveillance performance, as well as high-definition vision capabilities with a system that uses several sensors, simultaneously, the company said in a statement.
MegaPOP simultaneously tapes a video on a thermal/HD channel with night vision, a color daylight HD channel, and an innovative HD SWIR technology channel. The continuous zoom capability provides the end user with high-quality output even under highly challenging visual conditions, IAI said.

The company explained that the system features an exceptionally long range of surveillance augmented by multispectral capabilities.
“It offers an extraordinary range of sensors that can be used together and a range of laser capabilities. Additional system features include digital tracking, specialized image processing, and additional methods of data processing and automating surveillance capabilities. A built-in gyro stabilizing system ensures stable imaging under all environmental conditions,” it said.
MegaPOP has magnetic-independent, highly accurate northing capability to assist in managing target datum points. Advanced digital interfaces allow simplified control even from remote control posts and operational work that involves additional sensors, including ELINT, COMINT and more.
This electro-optical payload was developed by TAMAM, IAI’s electro-optical navigation system house.
Avi Elisha, IAI’s TAMAM Division GM at the Systems, Missiles and Space Group, said: “MegaPOP is the outcome of decades of experience accumulated at IAI in developing some of the world’s most advanced surveillance systems, including inertial navigation.
“With MegaPOP, our customers will benefit from advanced and improved surveillance performance in every arena that demands uncompromised image quality, tough weather conditions, and optical threat detection in, especially long ranges. MegaPOP offers a new standard to the global ER/IO market. We are proud to provide our global clients with another advanced solution.”


Tags high tech iai Marine surveillance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by