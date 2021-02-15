The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF co-ed unit vows to protect both Jews and Arabs in the West Bank

AS A HOME FRONT COMMAND unit, the Ram battalion is a mixed unit. Lt.-Col. Oz Gino said that around 55-60% of it is women, and the rest are men.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 15:18
Ram battalion soldier (photo credit: IDF)
Ram battalion soldier
(photo credit: IDF)
It is a unit that is meant to participate in search-and-rescue operations after missiles attacks, earthquakes or other natural disasters.
But, for the last few months, the Home Front Command’s Ram Battalion has been stationed near the West Bank settlement of Yakir, combatting another enemy which is difficult to identify.
The area which it now patrols is home to a third of the West Bank’s Jewish settlers and spans from the security barrier near the settlement of Elkana to the city of Ariel. It is also home to a number of densely populated Palestinian villages and town like Salfit, al-Hares, Deir Istiya, and Qarwat Bani Hassan. The large city of Nablus is only 10 minutes away.
Unlike other fronts, like the Gaza Strip or Lebanon, where the enemy – Hamas, Islamic Jihad or Hezbollah – is clearly identifiable, in the West Bank, the targets are often unknown.
“Now, the main weapons that are used against us and against civilians are knives and cars that are used for ramming attacks,” Lt.-Col. Oz Gino, commander of the Ram Battalion, told The Jerusalem Post.
The Ram Battalion has been stationed near the West Bank settlement of Yakir (Photos: IDF)
It is also harder to predict the motive for potential attacks. Some could be perpetrated by teenagers who had a fight with their fathers or teachers and use the Israeli soldier as the target of their frustration.
The daily friction between the Israeli and Palestinian residents also contributes to tension and conflict. Gino said that his main goal is “to maintain a normal routine life for both the Palestinian residents and the Jewish residents.”
“My experience as a battalion commander taught me how to overcome these conflicts,” he said. “At the end of the day, my mission is that neither Arab residents nor Jewish residents will be hurt.”
In Gino’s area there are three main roads — Route 5, which crosses Samaria, and two other smaller roads that lead to Jewish communities.
The battalion’s soldiers are posted around junctions on the roads, in watchtowers and posts, and routinely patrol the area.
Gino said that one of the main elements they emphasize is deterrence. “I want my soldiers to constantly be on the move. I want them to avoid becoming targets for terrorists. In order to do so, I tell them that while they are posted in the junctions, for example, they should always be in touch with the people passing by, showing them that they are on alert,” he said.
The main junction that the battalion is defending — the Gitai Avissar junction on Route 5 — serves as a transportation hub for both Palestinians and Jewish residents. The Palestinians have a shared taxi station just off the main road, and the Israeli companies use the bus stops.
Gino said that this kind of separation is called “fabric of life,” in which the different societies use different infrastructures.
However, when needed, Gino said his soldiers assist people, no matter who they are.
“It often happens here when we provide first aid after car accidents,” he said. “It happens with Palestinian residents as much as it happens with Jewish ones.”
“I am the biggest believer in this platform of mixing the gender in combat units.”“I am the biggest believer in this platform of mixing the gender in combat units.”
AS A HOME FRONT COMMAND unit, the Ram battalion is a co-ed unit. Gino said that around 55-60% of the soldiers are female.
Last month, a female combat soldier helped prevent a terrorist stabbing attempt at the Gitai Avissar junction. The attacker approached Cpl. Lian Harush, a lone soldier originally from the United Kingdom, and her commander and pulled out a knife. Harush pushed the attacker away with her gun. Last week, the two were honored by President Reuven Rivlin.
Integrating women into combat battalions isn’t new for the commander of the battalion. Previously, Gino served as an officer in the Caracal battalion, one of the first co-ed combat units stationed along Israel’s border with Egypt.
“I am the biggest believer in this platform of mixing the gender in combat units,” Gino said. “I think that in this kind of platform, members of both genders fulfill themselves in the way they want to.
“Cognitively,” he said, “the female combat soldiers are quicker and sharper than men. They are intelligent and they have the ability to understand the space around them and to make a quick analysis of the situation. I feel like every ordinary female combat warrior is an officer.”
Gino said that while the infrastructures of the unit are adjusted to the service of both genders — like separate bathrooms and showers, a designated sleeping area, and other privacy issues — there are no adjustments when it comes to operational activities.
“One hundred percent of the missions are handled by 100% of the combat soldiers — both men and women,” he said. “There are no tasks for men or tasks for women.”


