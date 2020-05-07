IDF combat soldiers to go on home leave after easing of COVID-19 policies



IDF combat units will be able to visit their families on home leave due to the relaxation of the social distancing measures taken during the coronavirus outbreak, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday.

The new policy will come into effect in the next few days, soldiers will be told to stay with families and not engage with others to reduce risk of infection. Soldiers will be assigned work teams to ensure that, should infections happen, they won’t infect an entire base.



Soldiers will be able to use public transportation now, ending the shuttle service the IDF employed until now. The army will offer specific transportation solutions as required to do so.



IDF teams that are currently offering aid in the Bedouin town of Hura, nursing homes, and cities which are deemed to have a large number of coronavirus patients will continue and is meant to gradually slowdown in the next few weeks.