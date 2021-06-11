IDF commander discharged after Guardian of the Walls investigation

The incident took place last month during the 11-day war with Hamas after a machine gun was fired from a tank to keep three Palestinian civilians who were near the border fence from it. As a result of the fire, one of the Palestinians was injured.

The IDF carried out an investigation into the shooting, with the Head of the Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano along with the Head of the Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram deciding to take command measures against those involved.

“The investigation found that the shooting was carried out in violation of professional guidelines and instructions,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The platoon commander who ordered the shooting will be discharged from the IDF, the gunner who fired will be subject to dismissal proceedings, and the company commander in the sector will be reprimanded.

A military police investigation was opened alongside the command investigation and at the end of its investigation the findings will be submitted to the military prosecutor’s office.

The investigation was presented last night to the Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi , who confirmed the recommendations of the command investigation, the military said, adding that Kohavi noted “that this was a serious incident that was inconsistent with IDF values.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

“The IDF will continue to act professionally and ethically to investigate its actions in a poignant way and to draw lessons,” the military said.