The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF exercises interoperability in Gaza infiltration drill

As part of the drill, all the division’s units practiced going from routine operations to emergency mode.

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 16, 2021 10:52
A wide-scale drill of the Gaza Regional Division, March 2021 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A wide-scale drill of the Gaza Regional Division, March 2021
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
As the IDF moves toward tightening cooperation between its different forces, the Gaza Regional Division has completed earlier this week a wide-scale drill exercising interoperability during an infiltration from the Gaza Strip.
As part of the drill, all the division’s units practiced going from routine operations to emergency mode.
The threats that the forces were facing were in multiple arenas — the ground, underground, the air, the sea, and the near the ground (the drone threat).
The forces came from different army wings — infantry, tanks, missile batteries, Navy vessels, and Air Force choppers. In addition, intelligence units played a major role in guiding the units and alerting them about different threats.
OC Gaza Division Brig.-Col. Nimrod Aloni said after the drill ended that his units managed to “attack, with tight cooperation with the Air Force, multiple targets in a short time.
“We were operating throughout the entire front, and it enabled us to examine and practice the entire might of the Gaza Division. It is the second division drill we had in the past three months, and we keep going forward in this pace — being sharper and becoming more lethal,” he said.
The 75th Armored Battalion is now the tanks unit in charge of defending the Gaza border. Its commander, Lt.-Col. Itamar Michaeli told the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that his unit — which is deployed from the southern part of the border to the sea — played a major role in the different scenarios that were practiced.
“We worked on different infiltration options — from ones taking place in the area of the barrier, to raids on the communities and the valuable assets located inside [the border]. We were planning the most complicated scenarios, where the enemy can make the threat more difficult of us: [act] in a higher volume with multiple friction points — places where there will be a mix of civilians, army forces, and enemy forces,” he said. “We practiced inside the communities along the entire border.”
Michaeli noted that despite the intensity of the wide-scale drill, exercising various threats in high volumes is not uncommon for his battalion. “We, the battalion, practice on a regular basis and carry out drills on the company level. In this case, we did it at the division, brigade, and battalion levels.
“If you compare it to basketball practices,” he said,” if we usually practice layups, we know practice a full five-player team match.”
Regarding the interoperability of the forces, Michaeli said that this is a sign of the IDF trend to improve the cooperation of forces operating in different parts of the battlefield.
“There is a major advancement in the way the IDF promotes partnerships,” he said. “The was a significant technological leap that raised the IDF’s power — whether it is in the ability to close fire-circles quickly or in improving the pace intelligence is flowing between the units — the are many elements here that strengthened the army due to recent improvements and changes,” he added.
“Now we can see these changes in the tactical ranks in the IDF — in brigades and battalions, and we saw it in the drill,” he said. 


Tags Gaza IDF Drill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by