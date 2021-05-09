IDF sends reinforcements to West Bank amid Jerusalem violence

The Israeli military has sent an additional three battalions to the West Bank to reinforce the four already in the area following violence in Jerusalem and overall heightened tension there.The decision by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi was made following a situational assessment held at the Salem base in the Menashe Regional Brigade and attended by the OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Rassan Aliyan, Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Alaluf and head of the Civil Administration Brig.-Gen. Fares Atila. The additional forces have been deployed with the aim of strengthening troop readiness, with an emphasis on strengthening defenses in the Seam Zone. Israeli security forces on Friday increased their alert level and sent more than two and a half extra battalions for reinforcements after two Palestinians were killed and a third seriously wounded earlier in the day when they opened fire towards the Salem base in the northern West Bank.Yadai called it “a major attack” that was “prevented thanks to the sharp, determined and professional combat efforts of the Border Police officers.”The three terrorists, all armed with Carlo submachine guns and knives, opened fire on the gate of the Salem base before they were shot by Border Police officers. There were no casualties among the Israeli forces; the third Palestinian attacker was evacuated to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula.
During his visit to the base, Kohavi was told about the attack that was thwarted by border police officers, whom he thanked for preventing an attack that "could have affected the situation in the entire country."Though the IDF had already bolstered its troops for Ramadan, concerned that violence might erupt, the deadly shooting attack and a rare statement threatening Israel by Hamas terror chief Mohamed Deif allowed the military to prepare for a range of possible scenarios, both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.More than 200 Palestinians and 17 police officers were injured on Friday in the worst violence in years in Jerusalem, where tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers gathered to mark the last Friday prayers of the Ramadan fasting month at the Aqsa Mosque compound.On Saturday night and Sunday morning, over 100 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem after over 90,000 worshippers visited al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power), which commemorates the night that Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Palestinian groups, Fatah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have all threatened Israel. According to the Lebanese Al-Akhbar daily, Hamas has rejected a message sent by Israel via Egyptian mediators which called on the terror group to prevent a further escalation of violence.Dozens of fires have broken out in southern Israel after incendiary balloons were launched from the coastal enclave and, according to Palestinian media, the "night confusion units" have resumed rioting along the security fence. Despite threats by the terror groups, only one rocket has been launched toward the Eshkol Regional Council. The IAF retaliated by striking a Hamas post.Though the IDF has increased its troop deployment, it had been expecting more violence on Saturday and believes that even with the threats by Hamas and PIJ, the terror groups in the blockaded coastal enclave are more deterred than previously thought and are not looking to enter into a round of violence with the Israeli military.