The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF sends reinforcements to West Bank amid Jerusalem violence

Security forces on Friday increased their alert level and sent more than two and a half extra battalions for reinforcements after two terrorists were killed.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 9, 2021 16:03
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi holds a situational assessment at the Salem base in the Menashe Regional Brigade, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi holds a situational assessment at the Salem base in the Menashe Regional Brigade, Sunday, May 9, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The Israeli military has sent an additional three battalions to the West Bank to reinforce the four already in the area following violence in Jerusalem and overall heightened tension there.
The decision by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi was made following a situational assessment held at the Salem base in the Menashe Regional Brigade and attended by the OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Rassan Aliyan, Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Alaluf and head of the Civil Administration Brig.-Gen. Fares Atila.
The additional forces have been deployed with the aim of strengthening troop readiness, with an emphasis on strengthening defenses in the Seam Zone.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi holds a situational assessment at the Salem base in the Menashe Regional Brigade, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi holds a situational assessment at the Salem base in the Menashe Regional Brigade, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Israeli security forces on Friday increased their alert level and sent more than two and a half extra battalions for reinforcements after two Palestinians were killed and a third seriously wounded earlier in the day when they opened fire towards the Salem base in the northern West Bank.
Yadai called it “a major attack” that was “prevented thanks to the sharp, determined and professional combat efforts of the Border Police officers.”
The three terrorists, all armed with Carlo submachine guns and knives, opened fire on the gate of the Salem base before they were shot by Border Police officers. There were no casualties among the Israeli forces; the third Palestinian attacker was evacuated to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula.
During his visit to the base, Kohavi was told about the attack that was thwarted by border police officers, whom he thanked for preventing an attack that “could have affected the situation in the entire country.”
Though the IDF had already bolstered its troops for Ramadan, concerned that violence might erupt, the deadly shooting attack and a rare statement threatening Israel by Hamas terror chief Mohamed Deif allowed the military to prepare for a range of possible scenarios, both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
More than 200 Palestinians and 17 police officers were injured on Friday in the worst violence in years in Jerusalem, where tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers gathered to mark the last Friday prayers of the Ramadan fasting month at the Aqsa Mosque compound.
On Saturday night and Sunday morning, over 100 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem after over 90,000 worshippers visited al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power), which commemorates the night that Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.
Palestinian groups, Fatah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have all threatened Israel. According to the Lebanese Al-Akhbar daily, Hamas has rejected a message sent by Israel via Egyptian mediators which called on the terror group to prevent a further escalation of violence.
Dozens of fires have broken out in southern Israel after incendiary balloons were launched from the coastal enclave and, according to Palestinian media, the “night confusion units” have resumed rioting along the security fence. Despite threats by the terror groups, only one rocket has been launched toward the Eshkol Regional Council. The IAF retaliated by striking a Hamas post.
Though the IDF has increased its troop deployment, it had been expecting more violence on Saturday and believes that even with the threats by Hamas and PIJ, the terror groups in the blockaded coastal enclave are more deterred than previously thought and are not looking to enter into a round of violence with the Israeli military.


Tags IDF Jerusalem Terrorism West Bank Aviv Kochavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

After Meron, Israel needs a culture of true accountability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by