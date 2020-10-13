IDF sets up military hospital unit at Galilee Medical Center

The IDF has sent soldiers from the Northern Command's medical battalions to assist the Galilee Medical Center in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and treating patients infected with the virus.The soldiers set up a military hospital unit on the hospital's property. Their primary job is to aid medical center staff in opening additional coronavirus wards, moving patients between wards, collecting blood samples and coronavirus tests, and delivering them to the lab. "They prepared us for biological and chemical scenarios and suddenly the coronavirus pandemic happened and presented new obstacles," said Medical Battalion Commander Lt.-Col. Yair Hebroni. "Medical battalions have become essential in hospitals all across the country... in Nahariya, and I am proud of my battalion and its activity. We will continue to help whoever needs it."Medical center director Masad Barhoum thanked the IDF, saying "it makes me happy to see that because of the spread of the virus there are touching displays of caring for each other."
