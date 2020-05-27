The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF soldier who lost leg in terror attack honored by chief of staff

Ibrahim served in the IDF Armored Corps unit when he was struck by a car in a ramming attack in the West Bank earlier this month.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2020 22:16
St.-Sgt. Shadi Ibrahim (L) bumping elbows with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi (R) (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
St.-Sgt. Shadi Ibrahim (L) bumping elbows with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi (R)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi honored 21-year-old IDF soldier St.-Sgt. Shadi Ibrahim with a citation of excellence, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday. 
 
Ibrahim received the award at Soroka Medical Center where he is currently being treated. 
Ibrahim served in the IDF Armored Corps unit when he was struck by a car in a ramming attack in the West Bank earlier this month. His leg was amputated as a result of his injury. 
 
The attacker was shot and later died from his injuries. 
 
Before the terror attack, Ibrahim was told he was selected for the outstanding soldier award by his direct commander because of his excellent service, yet he was unable to attend the ceremony due to his injuries.
    
    


