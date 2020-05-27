IDF soldier who lost leg in terror attack honored by chief of staff



IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi honored 21-year-old IDF soldier St.-Sgt. Shadi Ibrahim with a citation of excellence, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday.

Ibrahim served in the IDF Armored Corps unit when he was struck by a car in a ramming attack in the West Bank earlier this month.

Ibrahim received the award at Soroka Medical Center where he is currently being treated. His leg was amputated as a result of his injury.

The attacker was shot and later died from his injuries.



Before the terror attack, Ibrahim was told he was selected for the outstanding soldier award by his direct commander because of his excellent service, yet he was unable to attend the ceremony due to his injuries.