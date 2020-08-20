IDF strikes Gaza Strip following arson attacks

The IDF struck the Gaza Strip early Thursday morning, responding to explosive balloon attacks, Walla reported, citing the Palestinian Shehab agency.





According to Walla, at least 28 fires broke out in the Gaza Border Communities on Wednesday. More than 200 fires broke out in the western Negev over the last two weeks.





"IDF tanks struck military posts of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported early Thursday morning.





"The strike was executed in response to the launch of explosive and incendiary balloons from the territory of the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the Spokesperson added,





This is the ninth night the IAF has struck the Gaza Strip amid growing tensions with Hamas, Walla reported. Rockets were fired over the last two days towards the cities of Sderot an Ashkelon.



