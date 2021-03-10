The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Illegal church-built tunnel on Mount Zion concealed by the city

The secret tunnel built by the Abbey of the Dormition measures over 100 meters and infringes on public lands and archaeological remains.

By HADASSAH BRENNER  
MARCH 10, 2021 13:32
Secret church-built tunnel on Mount Zion concealed by Jerusalem Municipality (photo credit: REGAVIM)
Following the concealment of an illegal tunnel built by a Catholic Church on Mount Zion, the Regavim movement signed on a petition on Monday, demanding that the city take responsibility for its negligence.
Regavim is dedicated to preserving Israel's national lands and resources. When it discovered the possible existence of this underground tunnel, the organization petitioned that the Jerusalem Municipality investigate it. 
The tunnel, extending from the Abbey of the Dormition just outside of the Old City, threatens to impede on public grounds of the national park "around the walls of Jerusalem." There are many archaeological ruins buried beneath the area from the era of King David, the Hasmonean dynasty and the First Temple; a tunnel could potentially damage or destroy them.
Following two years of legal pressure, the city admitted to the presence of the tunnel and was forced to map out its illegal path, extending into public lands and archaeological remains. The tunnel connects the abbey with another church, "The House of Joseph," and was found to measure over 100 meters.
Not only did this illegal tunnel infringe on the national park's public grounds, but it also barred the entrance to the public land with a private gate.
Despite its obvious illegal status, the city never released the map it drew up, nor did it take any measures to enforce the law. Regavim signed a petition on Monday that the church be charged property tax and fees for usage of the tunnel and that actions be taken to restore the area to its original state, either by sealing or destroying the illegal structure. 
"After the details of the picture began to become clear, we repeatedly demanded that the Jerusalem municipality publish the documentation of the findings in accordance with the Freedom of Information Law, and take supervision and enforcement proceedings against the tunnel and restore the situation to its former state, by sealing or demolishing it," said Avi Segal and Yael Sinmon of Regavim.
"The petition was filed only after the inquiries on our behalf were not answered at all by the municipality."


Tags Temple Mount archaeology old city jerusalem tunnel
