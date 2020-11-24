The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Impact of coronavirus on elections: Still no absentee balloting

“Any dramatic change would have to pass in the current Knesset, and that is not going to happen.”

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 19:11
An individual practices voting in a Magen David Adom "coronavirus polling station" (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
An individual practices voting in a Magen David Adom "coronavirus polling station"
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
The Central Elections Committee is preparing for an election that could take place in the middle of a third wave of the coronavirus, but no drastic steps are expected to be taken, political sources said Tuesday.
Unlike the election in the US three weeks ago, there will still be no voting by mail, ballot drop off sites, early voting or absentee balloting for anyone but emissaries of the state and Zionist institutions. Nothing will be done digitally, and the ballots will continue to be counted by hand.
“Any dramatic change would have to pass in the current Knesset, and that is not going to happen,” a source familiar with the committee’s work said Tuesday.
Representatives of the Central Elections Committee will meet with Health Ministry director-general Hezy Levy next week to receive new directives for the committee to implement. Ahead of the meeting, the committee prepared a report that is dozens of pages long about how to conduct elections during the coronavirus era.
“The committee is investing time in preparing for elections impacted by the coronavirus in order to maintain the health of polling station staff and the public,” the source familiar with the committee’s work said. “We are preparing for different possibilities and incidents.”
Levy needs to tell the committee how many people will be allowed in polling stations before it can be determined how many additional stations will be needed. Adding a significant amount of polling stations will require increasing the committee’s budget dramatically.
Dividers have already had to be purchased for the committee’s offices in the Knesset and may be needed for polling stations nationwide and for the vote counting. Special masks may be required for staff at polling stations.
There were only 15 special polling stations in the March election for voters in quarantine. This time, there may have to be dozens.
The vote counting is expected to take place in capsules. The committee is also reconsidering the process of submitting lists to run and seeking their disqualification.


Tags Elections Mail quarantine Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz's Submarine Affair probe just the tip of the iceberg By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by