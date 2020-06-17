Inbal Jerusalem Hotel to reopen after coronavirus closure

The Inbal Jerusalem Hotel, one of the oldest and most prestigious hotels in the capital, is scheduled to reopen on Thursday after closing down following the coronavirus outbreak in March.It is the first luxury hotel in Jerusalem to reopen, including its restaurants, pool, gym and spa. “There is a demand that justifies the opening of the hotel because of domestic tourism on weekends and demand for small and elegant events tailored to the spirit of the period,” CEO Rony Timsit said Wednesday. “We are looking forward to reopening our doors. We have taken a series of significant actions to make our guests feel safe and allow them to focus on the enjoyment of the accommodation and the activities we offer as part of the hotel’s facilities, such as the pool and gym.”