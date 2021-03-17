According to the charges, the soldier in question did not follow proper procedure for ensuring the safety of his weapon, which resulted in the death of his fellow soldier.

The soldier will remain in custody until trial.

IDF soldier Yonatan Granot, was shot in the head at a training base on February 23.

Granot's Nahal brigade platoon had just returned from the firing range when the incident happened. The unit had been practicing with Ruger .22 long rifle, a sniper platform that is usually used for less-than-lethal riot dispersion.

The platoon began to prepare the weapons for operations, when the indicted party, who was not familiar with the platform's operation, picked up the Ruger rifle and pressed the trigger. Granot was tragically in the line of fire.

Unbeknownst to the indicted soldier, the weapon was loaded, and resulted in a discharge within the base. It is unclear if the rifle was cleared after use in the range, as IDF protocol demands. The platform in question is bolt action, which means the cartridge may have previously been in the weapon.

Granot was 60 meters from the accidentally discharged weapon. According to IDF sniper procedure, the Ruger should not be fired on targets under 100 meters.

Granot was rushed to hospital, but died Friday. Following his passing, his family decided to donate his organs , saving the lives of at least 5 people.

Granot served in the Bazelet Battalion, and was from Kibbutz Einat. “With great nobility, the family members facing their hardest hour decided to donate his organs and in so doing save the lives of others. May his memory be a blessing,” the Kibbutz Movement said in a tweet.