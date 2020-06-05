Intelligence Services Ministry lists countries in talks to resume flights

The document provided a list of 20 "green" countries that are most likely to reopen due to low or dropping rates of coronavirus infection and deaths in recent weeks, which includes the Seychelles, Cyprus, Greece, South Korea, Slovenia, Montenegro, Georgia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Austria and Lithuania.

Another nine countries countries that meet the Intelligence Services Ministry's standards and are fitting for resuming normal air travel operations, but which have not yet engaged in talks with Israel, include Vietnam, Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Slovakia, Latvia, Iceland and New Zealand.

A separate category was given to countries Israel should resume flight with soon in light of positive coronavirus developments, such as its death toll or rate of infection. Countries placed in this category include Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Malta, Japan and Thailand.

Intelligence Ministry head Eli Cohen said in response to the document's release that "in light of the decline in coronavirus morbidity, the opening of the skies must be promoted, due to its significant importance to the economy in general, and to the tourism industry in particular."