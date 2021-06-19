The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Interest rates for 83-year-old Holocaust survivor, debtor reduced

The debtor allegedly owed a total of NIS 350,000 dating back to portfolio created 2006, from debts accumulated in the 1990s.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 19, 2021 12:51
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Illustrative photo of Israeli money
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Registrar of Execution at the Tel Aviv Bureau has reduced the interest rates for an 83-year-old debtor under special circumstances, according to a statement by the bureau.
The debtor allegedly owed a total of NIS 350,000 dating back to portfolio created 2006, from debts accumulated in the 1990s.
According to the statement, the debtor "suffers from cognitive decline, was born in 1938 in Libya, survived the Nazi persecution, did not study [at a university], worked in a household, immigrated to Israel in 1945, is widowed, a mother of 6 children and lives in Netanya."
"Walking with a cane, suffering from three falls in the last three months, helping others with dressing, bathing and preparing food, not controlling her braces, living alone and receiving hours of nursing care from the National Insurance Institute," were the reasons the Tel Aviv bureau Registrar Yaniv Dayan decided to reduce the debt.
Other reasons were attributed to her lack of assets, and within the context, debt collectors' claims about her assets were not proven nor did the collectors act on the debt within the last 16 years.
It was proven that the debtor is without any assets or collateral, along with the portfolio of the debts being old and accumulated sometime in the 1990s.
From the accumulation of the initial debts, the woman did not rack up any new debts over the years, and it was found that her son had complicated her financial situation when his business went under.
The Registrar emphasized in his decision that "if these are not special reasons then what are special reasons for which the legislature gave the registrars the authority to raise on their own initiative the issue of interest rate reduction, subject to accepting the winners position?"
He added that there is no point in bringing the debtor in for proceedings to pay back the debts owed, and that even so, the case would have been dismissed immediately.
"It seems that her son's consent to grant the financing to the settlement has in it some recognition of the past and the release of the 83-year-old debtor from the burden of the [financial] cases."
It was determined that the debtor would pay back a fraction of the total debts, to a tune of NIS 35,000 through seven installments, which will be distributed among the debt collectors listed in the portfolio.


Tags Israel Holocaust debt
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must tread carefully to not provoke critics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's transition to Bennett is an insult to Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Salem Alketbi

Iranian election: Changing faces, not politics - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by