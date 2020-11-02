The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Investigation into assault of IDF soldier, attempted weapon stealing, ends

The arrest of the two suspects, aged 17 and 19, was categorized and as criminal and was extended until November 4.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 18:03
Policed finished investigating on Monday an incident in which two suspects who assaulted a soldier last week. 
 
The arrest of the two suspects, aged 17 and 19, was categorized as criminal and was extended until November 4.  
On Monday, October 26, an IDF soldier was attacked by two assailants who sprayed pepper spray at him and attempted to steal his weapon at an intersection near the town of Shaar Efraim located east of Netanya.
A nearby civilian called the police while pulling out his own weapon to help the soldier.
Police arrived quickly to the scene and arrested the two suspects.


