Iris Elovitch: 'I am ready to sell my soul to Satan' in PM trial

Iris is the wife of Shaul Elovitch, the owner of both the Walla media outlet and the Bezeq telecommunications giant which are among the main actors in Case 4000.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 20, 2021 10:56
SHAUL ELOVITCH appears in Jerusalem District Court Sunday at the start of their trial. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The prosecution in the public corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu played an explosive recording on Tuesday for the Jerusalem District Court of Iris Elovitch describing her commitment to the alleged media bribery scheme underlying Case 4000.
Iris is the wife of Shaul Elovitch, the owner of both the Walla media outlet and the Bezeq telecommunications giant which are among the main actors in Case 4000, dubbed the Bezeq-Walla Affair.
In a recording of Iris speaking to former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua from November 9, 2016, she said, "I told Shaul that I am ready, for the group [Bezeq], to sell my soul to the devil."
The context of her statement was an extensive conversation in which Iris demanded that Yeshua "fix" various "problems" at Walla with employees who were not cooperating fully with the Elovitches' orders to slant coverage in favor of Netanyahu.
Iris demands that Yeshua "handle" some of these walla employees and bring in new employees who will play ball more with systematically pro-Netanyahu coverage.
During the recording, Iris also warns Yeshua that part of their problem is Yair Neyanyahu, because even when the prime minister or Sara are happy with a headline or photo of them online, Yair analyzes issues more deeply.
For example, Iris said Yair will tell Sara that the photo was a good photo, but was placed in a lower and weaker spot on the website and that she and the Netanyahu family messengers should ensure that it is placed more prominently.
Tuesday is the seventh and expected to be the final day of the prosecution questioning Yeshua, who recorded conversations with Iris and others and handed them over to the prosecution.
Case 4000 alleges that Netanyahu favored Bezeq in government policy in exchange for positive coverage from Walla.
The court is expected to rule later Tuesday on how long a recess the defense will receive before it begins cross-examining Yeshua.


