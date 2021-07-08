The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel is heating up - these are the caves to cool off in:

Caves are underground, out of reach of sunlight, and remain cool all year round. And here in the Land of Israel, we are blessed with a plethora of caves.

By MEITAL SHARABI  
JULY 8, 2021 13:51
The historic Finger Cave in the Carmel.
The historic Finger Cave in the Carmel.
(photo credit: YAAKOV SKOLNIK)
It’s sizzling outside these days, and though I don’t recommended spending too much time outdoors in the heat of the day, there is a simple solution: caves.
Caves are underground, out of reach of sunlight, and remain cool all year round. And here in the Land of Israel, we are blessed with a plethora of caves, where we can find refuge even on the hottest days of July and August.
And you won’t be disappointed – there is an entire world just waiting to be discovered inside them. 
Here are descriptions of a few of Israel’s most interesting caves. 

1. Stalactite Cave and Nahal Katlav
The Stalactite Cave. (Credit: GABRIELA RESHEF SCHWARTZ)The Stalactite Cave. (Credit: GABRIELA RESHEF SCHWARTZ)
The Stalactite Cave is one of the country’s most visited tourist attractions – and justifiably so. This unique cave, like many other treasures in Israel, was uncovered by chance during excavations at the nearby Har Tov Quarry.
Nowadays, tourists can enter the Stalactite Cave and follow a paved path that leads down to 500 meters above sea level. There are over 150 stairs that lead down toward the entrance of the cave, and a similar number that take you into the calm, cool and dark depths of the cave itself. 
Visitors follow a circular trail that takes about 20 minutes to traverse, which at the end will bring you back up to the hot and dry area above ground.
If you join a guided tour, you will be treated to a full hour of fascinating explanations about this national treasure inside the cool cave, which will still leave you plenty of time to enjoy a hike along Nahal Katlav, which is located nearby and can be reached by car in just a few minutes. The path is mostly shaded and is an easy hike. Fortunately, it involves lots of walking in cool water. 

Directions: Just type Stalactite Cave Nature Reserve in Waze. 

Preregistration required: Israel Nature and Parks Authority website.
2. Finger Cave
There’s a lovely circular trail in the heart of the Carmel mountain range that will take you to the prehistoric Finger Cave.
This cave is purportedly connected to a number of riveting legends.
The 3-kilometer trail is not short, but it is quite an enjoyable outing, since most of the path is shaded by surrounding greenery. 
The trail begins near Oren junction. Park your car in the parking area, and then follow the black trail markers as they ascend up the mountain.
After about an hour of easy walking, which includes numerous stops to enjoy the breathtaking views, you will reach Finger Cave.
The cave is long and shaped like a finger, hence the name. Best to use flashlights while inside. 
Finger Cave is a karst cave that was formed as a result of the dissolving of the rock due to carbonic acid. According to researchers, there is evidence that the cave was used as a dwelling in prehistoric times.
There are three sections of the cave, and each one has a different amount of light. 
Directions: Drive on Highway 4 and turn onto Route 721. Follow signs and park in the designated area. 
3. Namer Cave
Inside the Namer Cave near Nahariya.(Credit: HADAR YAHAV)Inside the Namer Cave near Nahariya.(Credit: HADAR YAHAV)
There are so many amazing sights to see in the Galilee, including its beautiful beaches, but today we will focus on Namer Cave.
Located just a short drive from Nahariya, Namer Cave is a great place for novice cave enthusiasts to enjoy an adventure. It is also located not far from another one of Israel’s most famous landmarks: Keshet Cave.
While you can enjoy one of the most breathtaking views of the Galilee from atop Keshet Cave, once you enter inside Namer Cave, you will understand why this cave is no less interesting: it’s full of stalactites, which are formed deep inside the dark cave. 
It is a bit challenging to climb into the cave, so if you’re out with kids under eight years old, this might not be the best place to go. You’ll find the cave hiding along the path, so keep your eyes peeled so you don’t walk right by it without noticing. You’ll have to crawl to get inside and use your flashlight to see where you’re going inside the narrow spaces, as well as to climb down the ladders. 
Namer (Panther) Cave was named as such, apparently since, in earlier times, this was a place that was popular among panther hunters. Despite the energy required to enter the cave, I recommend making the effort, since there are incredible stalactites inside that are impressively well preserved. 

Directions: Drive along Route 899 and park near the sign that reads “Namer Cave.”
4. Alma Cave
The Alma Cave in the Upper Galilee. (Credit: HADAR YAHAV)The Alma Cave in the Upper Galilee. (Credit: HADAR YAHAV)
The Upper Galilee is home to a number of caves, but the most impressive one by far is Alma Cave. This beautiful karst cave, which is 500 meters long, is home to one of Israel’s most extensive stalactites, with a small spring pool, too. Getting inside is not an easy feat, but it is certainly worth the effort. 
The opening of the cave is marked with signs, and there’s even a pole nearby to help hikers climb down inside.
Take special care as you climb down, as the terrain is a little slippery. Make sure to bring a flashlight with you, and it is even better if you go down with someone who’s been there before and knows what to expect. There are railings and pegs in the stone that make it easier to climb down.
You will see that there are arrows that reflect off the walls of the cave that show you which way to go. The white ones direct you on your way in, and the red ones show you how to exit the cave.
It’s a bit challenging walking in the dark, and the feeling is quite intense, especially in the narrow parts where you’ll have to crawl.
At the end of the cave, you’ll arrive at an area with a few small pools. 
Directions: Drive along Route 886 toward Rehaniya. Just to the right of the entrance, you’ll see a few dirt paths. Take the one with the red trail markers. 

5. Zedekiah’s Cave
Zedekiah's Cave in the Old City of Jerusalem. (Credit: HADAR YAHAV)Zedekiah's Cave in the Old City of Jerusalem. (Credit: HADAR YAHAV)
Hiding underneath the walls of the Old City in Jerusalem, you’ll find Zedekiah’s Cave. Located right under our noses in the Old City of Jerusalem, between the Flowers Gate (aka Herod’s Gate) and Damascus Gate in the Muslim Quarter, Zedekiah’s Cave is thought to date back to the First Temple period. 
This cave is easily accessible for the entire family, even though the entrance is a bit steep. Just after you enter the cave, you will soon find yourself in a large room. The cave is actually quite large – over 9,000 square meters. In the depths of the cave, you will see a water spring, and there is graffiti on the wall in Armenian, Greek, English and Arabic. 
The circular path inside the cave is short, and visitors are allowed to visit only a very small section of the cave. There is no area in the cave where visitors need to crawl, and you won’t even need a flashlight. 
Directions: The entrance is located 100 meters from Damascus Gate. Entrance is free. The site is closed on Shabbat.  
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


