The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel looking to bring top scientists home during coronavirus pandemic

One example of how Science Abroad is trying to help is by providing a NIS 280,000 two-year scholarship meant to help scientists return and set up a lab here.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 5, 2020 13:30
A laboratory technician looks through a microscope during a demonstration showing the 3D printing of what Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University say is the world’s first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, Israel April 15, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A laboratory technician looks through a microscope during a demonstration showing the 3D printing of what Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University say is the world’s first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, Israel April 15, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israel is hoping to bring several of its top scientists back into the country from abroad amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Israel is working hard to offer a path home to Israeli scientists abroad, Minister of Science and Technology Izhar Shay said.
Shay was speaking Wednesday at an online conference run by Science Abroad, an Israel-based NGO that, according to its website, harnesses the power of senior Israeli scientists living abroad.
“The strength of the country is founded on advanced technology,” he said.
President Donald Trump temporarily suspended new work visas and barred hundreds of thousands of foreigners from seeking employment in the United States in June as part of an effort to ensure employment for local talent during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need to bring back home some of our brightest stars,” Science Abroad CEO Nadav Douani told the Jerusalem Post. This can be done if the country maintains its academic excellence and fund research positions.  “Our scientists want to return home. The question is how?”
One example of how Science Abroad is trying to help is by providing a NIS 280,000 two-year scholarship meant to help scientists return and set up a lab here.
Another thing it does is introduce large firms that seek scientific talent to Israelis who are hoping to return home.
Employers are eligible for a two-year grant through the Immigration and Absorption Ministry if it brings back an Israeli scientist from abroad to work for it.
“To get a job in Israel we are expected to do a postdoc overseas,” Dr. Zeev Melamed told The Jerusalem Post. “How to find a path back home?” As far as the state is concerned, he said, “that's my own responsibility”.
Melamed will return to Hebrew University from San Diego next year to open his own lab to research Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Melamed, of the Science Abroad San Diego group, studied ALS under Dr. Don Cleaveland, one of the top scientists in the field, and explains that one of his reasons to return is his commitment to Israel. 
Deeply invested in promoting advanced research of the illness in Israel, the organization IsrA.L.S. - the only organization in Israel dedicated to raising awareness and support for this insidious disease - supported Melamed and maintained a relationship with him even when he was overseas.
“This built my personal commitment to the ALS community in Israel,” he said. “I want to do blue-and-white research. I deeply want to build a lab that will be a world-leader in my field and in my country.”   
Science Abroad currently has 32 centers around the world, from North America to Germany and Australia.
“Our goal is to keep the Israeli [scientific] community together,” Douani said. This serves two goals, the scientists have someone to turn to during their long years of work away from home, and each person that is able to return home inspires others to follow.  
He said the term “brain drain” is  not the right terminology.
“It’s not that they [the brains] run away, they stay [overseas] because they have no other choice,” Douani said. But “we have amazing stars. We want to bring them back.”


Tags Hebrew University science Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel must remain open to all Diaspora Jews, not just students By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by