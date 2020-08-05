Israel looking to bring top scientists home during coronavirus pandemic

Israel is hoping to bring several of its top scientists back into the country from abroad amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Israel is working hard to offer a path home to Israeli scientists abroad, Minister of Science and Technology Izhar Shay said.Shay was speaking Wednesday at an online conference run by Science Abroad, an Israel-based NGO that, according to its website, harnesses the power of senior Israeli scientists living abroad. “The strength of the country is founded on advanced technology,” he said. President Donald Trump temporarily suspended new work visas and barred hundreds of thousands of foreigners from seeking employment in the United States in June as part of an effort to ensure employment for local talent during the coronavirus pandemic. “We need to bring back home some of our brightest stars,” Science Abroad CEO Nadav Douani told the Jerusalem Post. This can be done if the country maintains its academic excellence and fund research positions. “Our scientists want to return home. The question is how?” One example of how Science Abroad is trying to help is by providing a NIS 280,000 two-year scholarship meant to help scientists return and set up a lab here. Another thing it does is introduce large firms that seek scientific talent to Israelis who are hoping to return home. Employers are eligible for a two-year grant through the Immigration and Absorption Ministry if it brings back an Israeli scientist from abroad to work for it.“To get a job in Israel we are expected to do a postdoc overseas,” Dr. Zeev Melamed told The Jerusalem Post. “How to find a path back home?” As far as the state is concerned, he said, “that's my own responsibility”.Melamed will return to Hebrew University from San Diego next year to open his own lab to research Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Melamed, of the Science Abroad San Diego group, studied ALS under Dr. Don Cleaveland, one of the top scientists in the field, and explains that one of his reasons to return is his commitment to Israel. Deeply invested in promoting advanced research of the illness in Israel, the organization IsrA.L.S. - the only organization in Israel dedicated to raising awareness and support for this insidious disease - supported Melamed and maintained a relationship with him even when he was overseas.“This built my personal commitment to the ALS community in Israel,” he said. “I want to do blue-and-white research. I deeply want to build a lab that will be a world-leader in my field and in my country.” Science Abroad currently has 32 centers around the world, from North America to Germany and Australia. “Our goal is to keep the Israeli [scientific] community together,” Douani said. This serves two goals, the scientists have someone to turn to during their long years of work away from home, and each person that is able to return home inspires others to follow. He said the term “brain drain” is not the right terminology.“It’s not that they [the brains] run away, they stay [overseas] because they have no other choice,” Douani said. But “we have amazing stars. We want to bring them back.”